SC Agrees to Hear Shiv Sena (UBT) Plea Against Merger of 6 MPs with Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker and others on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) challenging the Speaker's approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, which agreed to hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Ganpat Sawant, refused to grant interim relief as of now.
"Issue notice," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.
Ahead of the Monsoon session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.
Official sources had said that with the merger of the six MPs, the strength of the Shiv Sena has gone up to 13.
During the hearing on Wednesday, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, told the bench that the plea raises important questions concerning constitutional morality and propriety and the issue goes to the heart of parliamentary democracy.
"No disqualification proceedings are pending," Kamat said, adding that the question of deciding on merger has not even arisen.
He said the circular issued on July 18 was signed by some joint secretary.
"We don't even know whether the Speaker has passed an order, not passed an order," Kamat said.
Kamat pressed for notice on interim relief saying there was grave urgency in the matter.
The bench said it would hear the matter after two weeks. A total of nine MPs had got elected on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets, of which six have joined the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.