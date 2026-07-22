Rajasthan Cong Marches Towards BJP HQ, Demands Pradhan's Resignation Over Paper Leak

Congress workers clashed with police here on Wednesday as they attempted to march towards the BJP state headquarters, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest, held for the second consecutive day, saw senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state party president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, leading the march along with party workers.
The police stopped the protesters near the police commissionerate, where barricades had been put up and heavy deployment was in place.
"BJP members are descendants of Nathuram Godse. They know how to fire bullets. They know how to suppress movements. Good governance is not in their capacity. They are indulging in hooliganism. They are stealing exam papers." Dotasra said that the BJP toppled our government in the name of paper leaks. As many as 152 papers were leaked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have no answers.
"Nothing less than the resignation of Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, justice for these youths, and a discussion in the Lok Sabha will be acceptable," he said.
On today's BJP protest, he said, "It was a match-fixing exercise. They sprinkled a little water, laughed, ate sweets and went home," he alleged.
"The protest will continue until Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," former MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said.
Before marching towards the BJP office, Congress leaders burned an effigy of the central government outside the party's state headquarters and raised slogans against it.
As the rally moved from the Congress office and reached the Government Hostel Circle, protesters tried to push forward, leading to a brief scuffle with police.
Officials said water cannons were used to disperse the crowd when party workers attempted to breach the barricades.
The rally, which passed through Sansar Chandra Road, also led to traffic disruptions in the area.
Senior Congress leaders marched on foot along with workers as part of the demonstration, while police maintained a tight vigil to prevent the protesters from reaching the BJP office.
The Congress has been protesting in Jaipur over the past two days, pressing for Pradhan's resignation and criticising the central government, party leaders said.