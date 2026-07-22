MP Minister Vijayvargiya Denies Calling Protesting Students 'Insects'

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday refuted Congress's allegation that he used the word "keeda" (insect) for the students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
However, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar claimed that the minister used the word "cockroach" and demanded that he apologise.
Singhar had accused Vijayvargiya of using the word "keeda" (insect) for students in the assembly on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Vijayvargiya said that Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar reviewed the record of the house proceedings and found Singhar's allegations to be false.
The senior minister also said that the Speaker told him that he would discuss the matter with Singhar.
Calling the allegations "part of a conspiracy," Vijayvargiya said he did not expect the Leader of the Opposition to apologise.
The Congress leader's statement was irresponsible, he said, accusing him of undermining the decorum and traditions of the House.
He said, "I am worried...we may go one day, but when future generations see the record, it will not send a good message." Later, Singhar told reporters, "Even today, cockroaches are called insects in villages. The Chief Justice of India also commented on cockroaches, which drew outrage from the youth across the country.
"If words like 'cockroach' are used in the House by Kailash Vijayvargiya in reference to students and the youth, it is not just a comment, but an insult to the entire youth community," the Congress leader said.
The young people were fighting for their future, education and rights, and insulting them or implying that they are trying to destabilise the country was extremely unfortunate, he said.
"Kailash Vijayvargiya should publicly apologise for this comment. In a democracy, young people who ask questions should be respected, not insulted," Singhar said.