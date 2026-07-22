Centralised Exams Cause Paper Leaks, Scrap NEET: TN Health Minister Arunraj

Reaffirming Tamil Nadu's firm opposition to NEET, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K G Arunraj on Wednesday stated that handing over nationwide medical admissions to a single central agency inevitably leads to question paper leaks and undermines state autonomy.
Addressing reporters, Arunraj called for education and medicine to be restored to the State List or placed under a specialised concurrent arrangement as a permanent solution to persistent entrance exam irregularities.
"Regarding the NEET exam, the stance of the Tamil Nadu people is the stance of this government," he said.
"This government's position is that NEET, which affects poor and rural people, is unnecessary. NEET is against state rights," he added.
Highlighting measures already taken by the state, the health minister noted that the Legislative Assembly has passed a formal resolution against the exam, alongside a legal challenge currently pending before the Supreme Court.
He further clarified that the administration would not oppose any peaceful, democratic protests staged by students.
Pointing out that the Centre must respect the sentiments of students protesting against NEET, he said, "We urge the central government to engage with protesting students amicably rather than suppressing peaceful demonstrations." He said that the state government had urged the Centre to recognise the growing concerns of medical aspirants and restore state autonomy in determining admissions to higher education.
Stating that education remaining in the State list is the permanent solution to such issues, the minister said, "the Union government should grant rights allowing respective states to make their own decisions regarding education".
Meanwhile, condemning the arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Raj Mohan said the police action was unacceptable and "against democracy".
"In a democratic country, everyone possesses the fundamental right to protest," he added.
Gandhi and other leaders were forcibly removed by police on Tuesday after they staged a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi, demanding his resignation over the NEET issue.
The Congress leader was taken to the Chhatrasal stadium in Model Town after his detention, but was released a few hours later.