13 Reported Suicides After NEET Paper Leak

Delhi: The national capital registered three separate student deaths during this high-stress period. Among them was 18-year-old Renu Meena, originally from Alwar, Rajasthan, who was living in Delhi to attend coaching classes and died by suicide in her accommodation. Delhi Police and family members stated that she had been working toward the rescheduled test but was visibly struggling with immense anxiety after the initial May 3 exam was officially scrapped.