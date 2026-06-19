NEET Paper Leak: CJP Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation for Families of Suicide Victims

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding ₹1 crore compensation for families of 11 NEET aspirants who died by suicide.
The demand follows the suicide of five medical aspirants within a 48-hour period after the cancellation of the May 3 NEET exam over paper leak allegations.
Dipke highlighted that many affected families face severe financial ruin due to outstanding educational loans taken to fund their children's exam preparations.
The Cockroach Janta Party has demanded ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of 11 NEET medical aspirants who died by suicide over the past week.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the compensation after five students ended their lives within 48 hours. The rising death toll follows the cancellation of the May 3 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test over paper leak allegations. Over 2.27 million students took the exam across 551 cities before officials scrapped it and rescheduled the test for June 21.
“We demand that your administration release a compensation amount of one crore rupees to all families who have suffered from a suicide due to the compounding crisis of paper leaks,” Dipke wrote.
The crisis has sparked widespread demands for financial relief and political accountability.
Demanding Financial Relief
The families of the deceased students face compounding financial ruin, burdened by outstanding educational loans taken out to fund examination preparation. Dipke said the pressures of the upcoming re-examinations are intensifying the crisis among the youth.
“In pursuit of a better future, many had taken out massive educational loans to support their children's dreams, that were cruelly shattered by systemic failures,” Dipke wrote.
Student suicides have been reported across multiple states, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The deaths continue as candidates prepare to take the rescheduled exam and the Central Bureau of Investigation conducts an ongoing probe into the paper leak.
Demands for Accountability
The CJP has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the systemic examination failures. Dipke said students want to see officials take responsibility for the fatalities.
“All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives,” Dipke said.
“Holding leadership accountable is a vital step toward restoring the faith of millions of students and parents in our educational framework. If swift and decisive action is not taken to address these systemic failures and change the leadership responsible for them, it inadvertently sends a message that the administration accepts the status quo,” he added.
Pradhan accepted responsibility for a "breach in command chain" on May 15, 2026, according to India Today. He described the cancellation of the May 3 exam as a "tough decision" to safeguard meritorious students and promised an "error-free" re-test on June 21, The New Indian Express reported.
On May 28, 2026, Pradhan separately accepted responsibility for CBSE evaluation discrepancies and directed the board to engage technical experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur, as reported.
Neither the Ministry of Education nor Pradhan has committed officially to provide financial compensation to the affected families as of May 2026.