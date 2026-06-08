INDIA Bloc Leaders Unanimously Demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Opposition alliance intensifies attack on Centre over repeated paper leaks and systemic failure in competitive examinations.

Dharmendra Pradhan addresses press conference on NEET-UG re-examination issue
Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews NEET Re-Exam Preparations, Orders Crackdown On Fake Telegram Channels | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Leaders of the INDIA bloc have unanimously demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the continuous paper leak scandals.

  • The opposition accused Pradhan of gross negligence and held him directly responsible for destroying the future of lakhs of students.

  • The alliance called for a judicial probe into the NEET and other exam scams and a complete overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Thursday came together and unanimously demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing repeated instances of paper leaks and massive irregularities in national-level examinations.

At a meeting of opposition parties, senior leaders from Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, and other INDIA constituents strongly criticised the Modi government for failing to ensure the integrity and fairness of competitive exams like NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

“The Education Minister has failed on all fronts. He must take moral responsibility and resign immediately,” said a senior opposition leader, echoing the collective sentiment of the alliance.

The INDIA bloc alleged that the government’s inaction and alleged protection of the minister have severely damaged the education system and shattered the aspirations of millions of students and their families. They demanded a time-bound judicial inquiry into all paper leak cases and immediate structural reforms in the NTA.

The opposition also announced plans to launch nationwide protests and raise the issue forcefully in Parliament during the upcoming session. Several INDIA parties have described the recurring exam scams as a “national shame” and accused the Centre of shielding those responsible.

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The Union Education Ministry is yet to respond to the fresh demand for Pradhan’s resignation. The government has previously maintained that it is taking all possible steps, including investigations and reforms, to prevent such incidents in the future.

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