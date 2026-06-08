INDIA Bloc To Write To CJI On SIR, Seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

INDIA bloc leaders decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over SIR and alleged electoral irregularities.
The opposition alliance demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-CBSE examinations row.
The bloc also called for an all-party meeting on economic issues and resolved to meet every two months, with the next meeting scheduled in Hyderabad in August.
Leaders of 25 opposition parties meeting under the INDIA bloc banner on Monday decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over the SIR exercise and alleged electoral irregularities, while also demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-CBSE examinations row.
The decisions were among five points agreed upon at the opposition alliance meeting. According to PTI, the bloc also sought an all-party meeting on the country's economic and social challenges, resolved to continue coordination during the Monsoon session of Parliament, and decided to hold meetings every two months, with the next one scheduled in Hyderabad in August. The date for the Hyderabad meeting will be fixed later.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said leaders of all 25 participating parties aired their views before arriving at a consensus on five issues.
"A total of 25 parties participated in the INDIA bloc meeting and all the leaders aired their views. We have expressed our agreement on five issues.
"It was agreed to send a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) on SIR, vote loot and stealing of elections. The letter will be delivered to the CJI very soon," Kharge told reporters.
The Congress chief was flanked by Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and other senior leaders of the opposition grouping during the press conference.
According to PTI, the INDIA bloc also unanimously agreed to seek Pradhan's resignation over the controversy surrounding the NEET and CBSE examinations.
"It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared in the NEET and CBSE examinations," he said.
Kharge further said the alliance would demand that the Union government immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss the country's "precarious current economic situation".
He said the proposed meeting should also deliberate on unemployment, price rise, issues concerning farmers and atrocities against oppressed sections of society.
"The INDIA bloc leaders decided to continue meeting for smooth coordination during the Monsoon session and as usual they would meet in the chamber of leader of opposition," he said.
Kharge also announced that the alliance had decided to meet every two months and that its next meeting would be held in Hyderabad in August.
PTI reported that while leaders participating in the meeting expressed their views freely, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren joined the discussions virtually.
(With inputs from PTI)