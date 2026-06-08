What Are The Five Key Decisions Taken By The INDIA Bloc After Its Delhi Meeting?

INDIA bloc decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over SIR and alleged electoral irregularities.
Opposition parties unanimously demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-CBSE row.
The alliance agreed to meet every two months, with its next meeting scheduled in Hyderabad in August.
Leaders of 25 opposition parties under the INDIA bloc banner on Monday agreed on five key decisions, including writing to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking an all-party meeting on the economy, stepping up coordination during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and holding regular alliance meetings every two months.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties had reached a consensus on the five issues after discussions involving leaders from across the alliance.
Here are the five key decisions taken at the meeting:
1. Letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR and 'Vote Loot'
The INDIA bloc decided to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India over the SIR exercise and what opposition leaders described as "vote loot" and attempts to influence election outcomes.
"It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and stealing of elections," Kharge said, adding that the letter would be delivered soon.
2. Demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
The opposition parties unanimously demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-CBSE examinations row.
"It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared in the NEET and CBSE examinations," Kharge said.
3. Call for an All-Party Meeting on the Economy
The alliance also urged the Union government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the country's economic situation.
According to Kharge, opposition leaders raised concerns over unemployment, rising prices, farmers' issues and the condition of oppressed and marginalised sections of society. The bloc said these issues required wider political consultation and discussion.
4. Coordination Strategy for the Monsoon Session
Another decision was to maintain regular coordination among opposition parties during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Kharge said alliance partners would continue meeting to ensure a common approach on issues they intend to raise in Parliament. As in previous sessions, these meetings are expected to take place in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition.
5. INDIA Bloc to Meet Every Two Months
The opposition alliance also decided to institutionalise consultations among its constituent parties by holding meetings every two months.
As part of that decision, the next INDIA bloc meeting will be held in Hyderabad in August, although the exact date is yet to be announced.
The meeting was attended by senior opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined virtually.