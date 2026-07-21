'Restore Democracy': Kharge Cancels Birthday Celebrations After Student Crackdown

Demands For Exam Reform

Kharge outlined a strict reform agenda. He issued a five-point demand list to overhaul the national examination system and secure political accountability from the ruling party.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign immediately to take moral and political responsibility for the crisis.

The government must permit a full and immediate parliamentary discussion on the paper leak issue.

Authorities must implement a 21st-century student-centric exam system featuring secure digital question banks and randomised papers.

The country requires an independent, merit-driven education system, with higher spending on education, free from RSS political interference.

Lawmakers must enact statutory protection for students, including mandatory re-examinations and financial compensation during irregularities.

"Our children deserve justice, not repression," he asserted.