'Restore Democracy': Kharge Cancels Birthday Celebrations After Student Crackdown

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge cancelled his 84th birthday celebrations on Tuesday to express solidarity with student protesters and demand political accountability.
Kharge condemned the Delhi Police crackdown on the Sansad Chalo march, accusing the government of crushing a peaceful democratic protest with lathicharges and tear gas.
The Congress leader demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated national examination paper leaks.
Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge cancelled his birthday celebrations on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to protest against a police crackdown on students. Kharge turned 84 but chose to seek political accountability instead. He condemned the force used against youth demanding justice for repeated examination paper leaks.
The Cockroach Janta Party-led "Sansad Chalo" march took place on Monday, July 20, 2026. Demonstrators gathered to protest testing irregularities but faced resistance from authorities.
"Yesterday, the nation witnessed lathicharges, tear gas shells, and the crushing of a peaceful Democratic protest by the Government. The voices of students demanding justice were met with force instead of answers," Kharge said on X. He questioned the administration's methods. "This is not how a 'Mother of Democracy' treats its young children," Kharge said.
"In these painful circumstances, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday today. I am deeply grateful to all Congress leaders, workers, supporters, well wishers, and every citizen who has conveyed their warm wishes. Your affection means a great deal to me, and I thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart. But today is not a day for celebration. It is a day to seek accountability. Restore Democracy."
Demands For Exam Reform
Kharge outlined a strict reform agenda. He issued a five-point demand list to overhaul the national examination system and secure political accountability from the ruling party.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign immediately to take moral and political responsibility for the crisis.
The government must permit a full and immediate parliamentary discussion on the paper leak issue.
Authorities must implement a 21st-century student-centric exam system featuring secure digital question banks and randomised papers.
The country requires an independent, merit-driven education system, with higher spending on education, free from RSS political interference.
Lawmakers must enact statutory protection for students, including mandatory re-examinations and financial compensation during irregularities.
"Our children deserve justice, not repression," he asserted.
Opposition Slams Crackdown
Political fallout escalated quickly. The Congress labelled the police action a "shameful chapter" in the list of injustices inflicted upon the youth. The party warned that perpetrators will eventually face the "lathi" of the Constitution.
Gandhi dubbed Modi the "most anti-youth" prime minister in the country's history. Taking to X, Gandhi wrote, "Thousands of students in our country are raising their voices against paper leaks. But this government has ordered a lathi charge against them. They were beaten and tear gas shells were fired at them. This is a highly condemnable incident." Opposition protests over the NEET paper leak immediately stalled the opening day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force to prevent them from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo was pushed around. Delhi Police denied the claim. The police stated the reports were "completely false and misleading". "No individuals were subjected to targeted assault," the force stated.