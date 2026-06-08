INDIA Bloc Leaves Delhi With To-Do List, Sets Next Meeting Date In Hyderabad

The first was to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and what the alliance described as systematic vote-looting and the stealing of elections. “The letter will be delivered to the CJI very soon,” Kharge said. He had set the tone at the start of the meeting itself, charging that the voting rights of millions of people were being “stripped away” by the SIR, a process the opposition has long argued is being used to disenfranchise voters in non-BJP states.