Will India’s Unemployment Crisis Be Addressed?

A video went viral on social media showing aspirants pushing and shoving each other to get a toehold on a narrow ramp leading to the hotel's entrance where the interviews were being held. Due to overcrowding, a railing collapsed, resulting in a near stampede. Initial reports had cited the numbers of applicants and vacancies as 1,800 and 10, respectively, but it was later revised. While no complaint or injury in the melee was reported to the police, the incident has triggered a war of words between the BJP and Congress over the ‘Gujarat model’. However, it also captured the growing concern around joblessness in India.