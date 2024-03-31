The report also found that youth were less engaged in agriculture and more engaged in industry services and as youth grow older and acquire higher level of education they are less likely to be involved in farm-activities. Between 2000 and 2019, youths shifted out of agriculture much more than adults. The share of youths in agriculture declined by 27 per cent while it increased by 14.2 per cent in the services sector and 12.8 per cent in the industrial sector.