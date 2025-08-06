Trump Denies Knowledge Of US Imports From Russia Amid Row Over India’s Energy Trade

1. Trump Denies Knowledge of US Imports from Russia: President Donald Trump said he was unaware of continued U.S. imports of Russian chemicals, fertilizers, and nuclear materials, after India accused the U.S. of hypocrisy.
2. Tariff Threat Against India: Trump announced a hike in tariffs on Indian goods, accusing India of profiting from Russian oil imports amid the Ukraine war.
3. India Rejects Allegations: India strongly refuted the claims, calling the U.S. criticism unjustified and highlighting that its imports from Russia are driven by energy security needs—unlike ongoing U.S. purchases, which India called non-essential.
US President Donald Trump said he had “no knowledge” of American imports of Russian chemicals and fertilizers, following India’s claims that the United States continues to purchase uranium hexafluoride, fertilizers, and other chemical products from Russia despite ongoing sanctions.
“I don’t know anything about it. We will have to check,” Trump said during a press briefing at the White House. The remarks came a day after Trump sharply criticized India over its continued imports of Russian oil, announcing that the US would “substantially raise” tariffs on Indian goods. In a post on Truth Social on Monday, the President accused India of profiting from the Ukraine conflict.
“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine,” Trump wrote. “Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”
India has strongly pushed back against Trump’s comments. In a detailed rebuttal issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India termed the targeting “unjustified and unreasonable,” and emphasized that its energy imports from Russia are based on market conditions and national security needs.
“In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy market stability,” the statement read.
India also pointed out the apparent double standards in the U.S. position, noting that American purchases of Russian goods, including materials for its nuclear industry, are ongoing.
“India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by global market situation. However, it is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion,” the statement added.
The exchange has added a fresh layer of tension to U.S.-India trade ties, already under pressure from Washington’s increasingly protectionist stance and New Delhi’s strategic balancing of its energy and geopolitical interests.