Trump Denies Knowledge Of US Imports From Russia Amid Row Over India’s Energy Trade

1. Trump Denies Knowledge of US Imports from Russia: President Donald Trump said he was unaware of continued U.S. imports of Russian chemicals, fertilizers, and nuclear materials, after India accused the U.S. of hypocrisy.

2. Tariff Threat Against India: Trump announced a hike in tariffs on Indian goods, accusing India of profiting from Russian oil imports amid the Ukraine war.

3. India Rejects Allegations: India strongly refuted the claims, calling the U.S. criticism unjustified and highlighting that its imports from Russia are driven by energy security needs—unlike ongoing U.S. purchases, which India called non-essential.