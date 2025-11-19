India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

As ties warm, India is ramping up US energy imports, including a landmark deal for 2.2 million tonnes of American LPG annually while surging crude buys from the US to levels unseen since 2022. President Donald Trump, who recently hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great man” and claimed India has “largely stopped” Russian purchases, hinted at tariff relief on November 11, tying it to this shift. Yet data from tanker trackers like Kpler shows Russian volumes lingering at 1.85 million barrels per day as of mid-November, underscoring a gradual unwind rather than an abrupt halt.