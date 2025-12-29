Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

Virat Kohli will feature for Delhi in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group match against Railways on January 6 in Bengaluru, as the former India captain extends his domestic stint ahead of the home ODI series against New Zealand

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gujarat vs Delhi Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket-Delhis Virat Kohli
Delhi's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Gujarat and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli has confirmed availability for Delhi’s Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 6

  • Kohli to play three games, going beyond the BCCI’s minimum requirement for centrally contracted players

  • The match forms part of Kohli’s preparation for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand

India’s batting mainstay Virat Kohli is set to feature in Delhi’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group fixture against Railways on January 6, scheduled to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

The decision to play Kohli was confirmed on Monday by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley. “As of now, he is playing. Virat has given his availability for three games,” Jaitley told PTI.

Kohli’s decision goes beyond the BCCI directive for centrally contracted players, which mandates participation in a minimum of two Vijay Hazare matches.

The former India captain has opted to make himself available for a third domestic one-day game as part of his preparation for the upcoming home ODI series against New Zealand later this month.

File photos of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. - | Photo: X
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Absent From Round 3 Squads – See Why

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kohli’s Rich Form In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Kohli arrives into the January 6 contest in strong touch, having delivered two commanding performances in his previous appearances in VHT for Delhi. He struck 131 in the opening game, followed by 77 in the second.

Related Content
Related Content

During the second match, Kohli also etched his name deeper into the record books by becoming the fastest batter to reach 16,000 List A runs, achieving the landmark in his 330th innings. The record previously belonged to Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the milestone in 391 innings.

New Zealand Series Build-Up

A BCCI source told PTI that while the Indian ODI squad for the New Zealand series is scheduled to assemble in Vadodara by January 8, there is a possibility that Kohli could report a day earlier to begin training.

The three-match ODI series against New Zealand is set to commence in Vadodara on January 11.

Meanwhile, as per an earlier PTI report, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the ODI series in line with a workload management plan devised by the BCCI’s sports science team. Both players are being preserved for India’s home ICC T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

  4. Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Bowler To Get Eight-Wicket Haul In T20I

  5. The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

  2. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

  3. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  4. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film