Pakistan Vs Australia 3rd T20I: Babar Azam Shatters Virat Kohli Milestone With Gritty Half-Century

Babar Azam produced a pressure fifty to steady Pakistan’s innings in the 3rd T20I
The knock helped him move past Virat Kohli in a major T20I batting milestone
Pakistan are leading the three-match series 2-0 against Australia
In the third T20I between Pakistan and Australia, the Men in Green pushed hard to wrap up the series with a strong finish, and all eyes were on former captain Babar Azam as he aimed to make a significant impact with the bat after disappointing outings in the first two matches.
At the mid-innings break, Pakistan were well positioned with a healthy total of 207 runs on the board, thanks to some aggressive strokeplay and sensible rotation from their top order. Babar Azam also contributed well with a magnificent fifty which also helped to achieved a milestone in his international career.
Babar Azam’s New T20I Fifty Record
A major subplot around this match is Babar Azam’s pursuit of a historic record in T20 Internationals. During the match, Babar reached his 39th half-century in T20Is, surpassing former India captain Virat Kohli’s tally of 38 fifties to become the most prolific fifty-getter in the format.
That milestone came from a commanding 50-run innings off just 36 balls that set the platform for a big total to help Pakistan clinch a whitewash 3-0 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
Most fifties in T20Is
39 - Babar Azam*
38 - Virat Kohli
32 - Rohit Sharma
30 - Mohammad Rizwan
28 - David Warner / Jos Buttler
Virat Kohli’s Enduring T20 Legacy
While Babar now holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores in T20Is, Virat Kohli’s legacy in the format remains formidable. Kohli’s enduring consistency over years was defined by his ability to pace innings and produce crucial fifties when India needed them most, particularly in tight chases and big tournaments.
His 38 T20I fifties stood as the benchmark for excellence before being surpassed. Only if he had continued to play, he could've hit even more half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.