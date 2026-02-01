Pakistan Vs Australia 3rd T20I: Babar Azam Shatters Virat Kohli Milestone With Gritty Half-Century

Babar Azam shines in Pakistan vs Australia third T20I, delivering a crucial knock while surpassing Virat Kohli, boosting Pakistan’s momentum in the decisive series clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Australia 3rd T20I: Babar Azam Shatters Virat Kohli Milestone With Gritty Half-Century
Pakistan Vs Australia 3rd T20I: Babar Azam Shatters Virat Kohli Milestone With Gritty Half-Century | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Babar Azam produced a pressure fifty to steady Pakistan’s innings in the 3rd T20I

  • The knock helped him move past Virat Kohli in a major T20I batting milestone

  • Pakistan are leading the three-match series 2-0 against Australia

In the third T20I between Pakistan and Australia, the Men in Green pushed hard to wrap up the series with a strong finish, and all eyes were on former captain Babar Azam as he aimed to make a significant impact with the bat after disappointing outings in the first two matches.

At the mid-innings break, Pakistan were well positioned with a healthy total of 207 runs on the board, thanks to some aggressive strokeplay and sensible rotation from their top order. Babar Azam also contributed well with a magnificent fifty which also helped to achieved a milestone in his international career.

Also Check: PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I, Live Score

Babar Azam’s New T20I Fifty Record

A major subplot around this match is Babar Azam’s pursuit of a historic record in T20 Internationals. During the match, Babar reached his 39th half-century in T20Is, surpassing former India captain Virat Kohli’s tally of 38 fifties to become the most prolific fifty-getter in the format.

That milestone came from a commanding 50-run innings off just 36 balls that set the platform for a big total to help Pakistan clinch a whitewash 3-0 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Most fifties in T20Is
39 - Babar Azam*
38 - Virat Kohli
32 - Rohit Sharma
30 - Mohammad Rizwan
28 - David Warner / Jos Buttler

Related Content
Related Content

Virat Kohli’s Enduring T20 Legacy

While Babar now holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores in T20Is, Virat Kohli’s legacy in the format remains formidable. Kohli’s enduring consistency over years was defined by his ability to pace innings and produce crucial fifties when India needed them most, particularly in tight chases and big tournaments.

His 38 T20I fifties stood as the benchmark for excellence before being surpassed. Only if he had continued to play, he could've hit even more half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  2. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  3. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

  4. No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

  4. Australian Open Final: Alcaraz Denies Djokovic To Become Youngest Winner Of All Four Majors - Data Debrief

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  2. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  3. Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Sitharaman Announces Community-Owned SHE Marts

  4. Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

  5. Congress Slams Union Budget As ‘Totally Lacklustre’, Blind To India’s Real Crises

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  2. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  3. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  4. Israeli Airstrikes Kill 30 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

  5. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes