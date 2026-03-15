Hardik Pandya’s INR 12 Crore Ferrari 12Cilindri Video Goes Viral After Successful T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

Hardik Pandya reportedly buys a INR 12 crore Ferrari 12Cilindri after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph as a viral video shows the star driving the luxury supercar

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Hardik Pandya’s INR 12 Crore Ferrari 12Cilindri Video Goes Viral
Hardik Pandya’s INR 12 Crore Ferrari 12Cilindri Video Goes Viral After Successful T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign Photo: X
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Summary of this article

  • Hardik Pandya reportedly buys INR 12 crore Ferrari 12Cilindri

  • Viral video shows him driving the supercar with Mahieka Sharma

  • Pandya scored 217 runs and took 9 wickets in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Just days after helping India lift the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya grabbed headlines off the field as well. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle and love for luxury automobiles, the star player has reportedly added another high-end supercar to his already impressive collection.

Pandya has long been associated with premium cars, frequently showcasing his passion for performance machines and luxury vehicles. Over the years, the all-rounder has built a garage filled with elite models from brands like Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Mercedes. Now, fresh from India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign, he appears to have rewarded himself with another spectacular addition.

Hardik Pandya reportedly adds Ferrari 12Cilindri worth INR 12 crore to his collection

According to multiple media reports, Pandya has reportedly purchased the stunning Ferrari 12Cilindri, a high-performance grand tourer that has been making waves in the luxury automobile market. The supercar is said to be worth around INR 12 crore, making it one of the most expensive vehicles in the cricketer’s collection.

A video circulating on social media shows Pandya driving a black convertible version of the Ferrari, with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma sitting beside him. The clip has quickly gone viral among fans. However, it is important to note that the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

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The Ferrari 12Cilindri is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine capable of producing massive power figures. The car reportedly generates 818 bhp and 678 Nm of torque, while its performance numbers are equally eye-catching. With a top speed of around 340 kmph, the supercar can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, highlighting its elite engineering and performance credentials.

Hardik Pandya’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Pandya was also among the key contributors in India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign. The Indian team defeated New Zealand national cricket team in the final to lift the trophy, winning by a dominant margin and becoming the first team to successfully defend the title.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose

Throughout the tournament, the all-rounder played an important dual role with both bat and ball. Pandya scored 217 runs in nine innings at an average of 27.12 with a strike rate of 160.74, including two half-centuries. His aggressive batting provided valuable momentum in the middle overs during several crucial matches.

With the ball, he proved equally effective. Frequently entrusted with the new ball, he used swing and disciplined lines to trouble opposition batters. His ability to contribute in both departments once again underlined why he remains one of India’s most valuable all-rounders in the shortest format.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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