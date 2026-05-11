The Other Pandya: An IPL Match-Winner Par Excellence

The 35-year-old produced a stunning 73 off 46 balls against his former franchise, anchoring RCB’s tense chase of 167 and guiding them to a thrilling last-ball victory. Battling cramps and pressure at the same time, Krunal held the innings together while wickets kept falling around him. Ironically, on the other side, Hardik Pandya wasn’t even part of the MI playing XI as injuries and poor form continued to define a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign for Mumbai.