Hardik Pandya Injury Update: MI Captain Remains Doubtful For IPL 2026 Clash Against PBKS In Dharamsala

Summary of this article
Hardik Pandya is unlikely to feature against Punjab Kings
In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead a Mumbai Indians\
Despite rampant speculation, the franchise insists the captain's absence is purely injury-related
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya remains a major doubt for Thursday’s crucial encounter against Punjab Kings after he did not travel with the squad to Dharamsala on Monday.
The five-time champions arrived in the Himachal city on Monday afternoon to begin preparations for their next fixture. However, onlookers noted the skipper’s absence as the players and support staff checked into their team hotel.
Pandya has already missed Mumbai’s last two outings due to persistent back spasms, and his failure to travel with the main group has fueled concerns regarding the severity of the injury.
Despite the alarm, those close to the development suggest that the door is not completely closed for the all-rounder. Sources within the franchise insist there is still sufficient time for Pandya to join his teammates before the toss on May 14.
Notably, ahead of Mumbai's previous match, the captain linked up with the squad later than the rest of the group, though he was ultimately deemed unfit to play.
Currently, Pandya is understood to be under the supervision of medical staff in Mumbai, where his condition is being monitored.
While social media speculation has been rampant regarding his status within the team, club sources have dismissed any rumors of internal friction, maintaining that the situation is a "straightforward injury issue."
However, the timing of the injury adds to a difficult season for the skipper. Pandya has struggled to find his best form since taking over the captaincy, managing just 146 runs and four wickets across eight appearances.
In Pandya's absence over the last two fixtures, Suryakumar Yadav has stepped up to lead the side. Under his captaincy, Mumbai experienced a mix of fortunes. They secured a morale-boosting six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants but suffered a heartbreaking last-ball defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur.
That loss officially mathematically eliminated the franchise from the IPL 2026 playoff race, leaving them in ninth place with just six points from 11 matches.
In addition to the captain’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav was also missing from the group that touched down in Dharamsala. However, the prolific batter’s delay is attributed to personal reasons rather than fitness concerns, as he was recently blessed with a child.
Suryakumar, who serves as India’s T20I captain and has been standing in as Mumbai’s skipper during Pandya’s injury layoff, is expected to join the squad at a later stage. The franchise has maintained a flexible approach toward his travel schedule to allow him time with his growing family.
The Mumbai Indians management is expected to provide an official update following their final training session. Should Pandya be ruled out, the team will likely continue to look toward their senior core to fill the leadership void in a must-win game for their playoff aspirations.
With only three fixtures remaining in their campaign, the Mumbai Indians find themselves in the unfamiliar position of playing for pride. The five-time champions have secured just three wins from 11 outings—a disappointing run that has officially eliminated them from playoff contention.
While their post-season dreams are over, the side still has a chance to play spoiler in the final week of the tournament. Their remaining schedule begins with Wednesday night's clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, followed by a trip to the Eden Gardens to face Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20. They will eventually conclude their season at home, hosting Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on May 24
Why is Hardik Pandya not playing for Mumbai Indians?
Hardik is currently sidelined due to persistent back spasms and is undergoing medical assessment in Mumbai.
What are Hardik Pandya’s stats for the 2026 IPL season?
In eight appearances this year, he has struggled for form, managing 146 runs with the bat and claiming just four wickets.
Will Hardik Pandya continue as the captain of Mumbai Indians?
Despite the team's elimination from the playoffs, the franchise management has explicitly backed his leadership for the remainder of the season.