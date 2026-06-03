Alexander Zverev Vs Rafael Jodar, French Open 2026 Quarter-Final: German Star Rallies Past Teenager In Straight Sets
Alexander Zverev defeated Rafael Jodar 7‑6(3), 6‑1, 6‑3 in the French Open 2026 quarter‑final at Court Philippe‑Chatrier on Tuesday, advancing to Roland-Garros semi-finals. The second seed overcame a spirited start from 19‑year‑old Jodar, rallying from 2-5 down in the opening set to clinch the tie-break. From there, the 2024 finalist took control, reeling off seven straight games to claim the second set 6‑1 and then winning the third set 6-3. The victory marked Zverev's fifth the Roland-Garros semi-final appearance in the past six years.
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