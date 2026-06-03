Alexander Zverev Vs Rafael Jodar, French Open 2026 Quarter-Final: German Star Rallies Past Teenager In Straight Sets

Alexander Zverev defeated Rafael Jodar 7‑6(3), 6‑1, 6‑3 in the French Open 2026 quarter‑final at Court Philippe‑Chatrier on Tuesday, advancing to Roland-Garros semi-finals. The second seed overcame a spirited start from 19‑year‑old Jodar, rallying from 2-5 down in the opening set to clinch the tie-break. From there, the 2024 finalist took control, reeling off seven straight games to claim the second set 6‑1 and then winning the third set 6-3. The victory marked Zverev's fifth the Roland-Garros semi-final appearance in the past six years.

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French Open: Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Jodar
Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts after winning during the quarterfinal tennis match against Spain's Rafael Jodar at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open: Rafael Jodar vs Alexander Zverev
Germany's Alexander Zverev, left, and Spain's Rafael Jodar talk after the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Jodar
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Spain's Rafael Jodar during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open 2026: MRafael Jodar vs Alexander Zverev
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Spain's Rafael Jodarduring the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Jodar
Spain's Rafael Jodar returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis: Rafael Jodar vs Alexander Zverev
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Spain's Rafael Jodarduring the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Championships: Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Jodar
Spain's Rafael Jodar returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Championships: Rafael Jodar vs Alexander Zverev
Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Spain's Rafael Jodar at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Jodar
Spain's Rafael Jodar returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Rafael Jodar vs Alexander Zverev
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Spain's Rafael Jodar during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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