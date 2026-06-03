Alexander Zverev Vs Rafael Jodar, French Open 2026 Quarter-Final: German Star Rallies Past Teenager In Straight Sets

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts after winning during the quarterfinal tennis match against Spain's Rafael Jodar at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

1/9 Germany's Alexander Zverev, left, and Spain's Rafael Jodar talk after the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





2/9 Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Spain's Rafael Jodar during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





3/9 Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Spain's Rafael Jodarduring the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





4/9 Spain's Rafael Jodar returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





5/9 Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Spain's Rafael Jodarduring the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





6/9 Spain's Rafael Jodar returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





7/9 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during the quarterfinal tennis match against Spain's Rafael Jodar at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





8/9 Spain's Rafael Jodar returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





9/9 Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Spain's Rafael Jodar during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





