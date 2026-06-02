Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Talks About His Record IPL 2026 Season And What Comes Next, Says, 'Test Cricket Is The Purest Form'

Sooryavanshi lit up IPL 2026 with a staggering 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.31, smashing 72 sixes along the way, earning him the Orange Cap, the Most Valuable Player award, the Emerging Player of the Season, the Super Striker of the Season and the Super Sixes of the Season. He was the first player to win both the MVP and Emerging Player awards in the same season, and the first since Chris Gayle in 2011 to top both the runs and strike rate charts in the same IPL edition.