Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Talks About His Record IPL 2026 Season And What Comes Next, Says, 'Test Cricket Is The Purest Form'

Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31 and smashed 72 sixes in IPL 2026
He was the first player to win both the MVP and Emerging Player awards in the same IPL season
He has been picked in India A's squad for the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan
At just 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has just wrapped up an Indian Premier League (IPL) season that left the cricketing world struggling for superlatives.
The Bihar-born prodigy became the first player in IPL history to win five individual honours in a single edition, and in a candid conversation on JioHotstar, he reflected on a campaign driven by personal goals, quiet discipline and a hunger that goes well beyond T20 cricket.
Measured and grounded despite the noise around him, his words offered a rare glimpse into the mindset of a teenager already carrying the weight of a nation's expectations.
A Season for the Ages: Records, Goals and Five Awards
Sooryavanshi lit up IPL 2026 with a staggering 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.31, smashing 72 sixes along the way, earning him the Orange Cap, the Most Valuable Player award, the Emerging Player of the Season, the Super Striker of the Season and the Super Sixes of the Season. He was the first player to win both the MVP and Emerging Player awards in the same season, and the first since Chris Gayle in 2011 to top both the runs and strike rate charts in the same IPL edition.
What made the campaign even more compelling was the quiet personal target driving it. "Before the season, I had written down in the Notes app on my phone that I wanted to score 700 runs in this IPL season. After every match, I used to check where I stood, so that was one goal I managed to achieve," he revealed.
Despite the avalanche of accolades, Sooryavanshi remained clear-eyed. "It's a great feeling winning all these awards. I got to learn a lot from this season. There has been a lot to take in, both on and off the field, and I know that if I want to play for a long time, I have to work on a few things. So, that will be my focus going forward."
The Red-Ball Dream His Father Planted
For all the T20 fireworks, Sooryavanshi was emphatic that Test cricket remains his ultimate ambition, a dream rooted in his upbringing. "Of course, I want to play Test cricket. My father has taught me from day one to prepare for the longer format. He always told me that Test cricket is the purest form of cricket," he said.
Pushing back on his reputation as a pure power hitter, he offered important context. "Everyone thinks, looking at my game, that I try to hit every ball. It's T20 cricket, and the coaches have given me a free hand to go on the attack. So, if the ball is there to be hit, I will go for my shots. I don't unnecessarily try to go after every ball." He acknowledged there is still work ahead on the red-ball front.
"I have practised a lot with the red ball, though not many people have seen me play that format. Hopefully, they will in the future. I've played a few matches in the Ranji Trophy, and it was a bit tough for me. I know that I need to work even harder on my red-ball game." Sooryavanshi has since been picked in an India A squad for the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, with selectors beginning to assess his readiness for the senior national setup.