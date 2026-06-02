French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 9?

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. returns to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Thursday, May 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. returns to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Thursday, May 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)