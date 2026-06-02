French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 9?

Sabalenka vs. Osaka was the first women's night session match at Roland Garros since 2023
No American man or woman reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2017
Sabalenka hasn't dropped a single set throughout her entire Paris campaign
Day 9 at Roland-Garros on Monday, June 1 delivered high drama both on and off the court. Alongside the fourth-round results that set the quarterfinal field, the day carried a historic scheduling dimension: it marked the first women's night match at Roland Garros since 2023.
The occasion made it all the more fitting that it ended with one seeded player eliminated and a record-chaser moving one step closer to glory.
A Long-Overdue Spotlight: The Night Session Controversy
Before the tennis even began, the scheduling announcement itself made headlines. The French Open introduced standalone night sessions on Court Philippe-Chatrier in 2021, creating a prime-time slot designed to showcase the tournament's biggest matches to audiences in France, Europe and North America. However, since their introduction, women's matches have rarely featured.
For years, Roland Garros organizers have faced criticism for overwhelmingly favoring men's matches in the tournament's primetime night slot. This year proved no different, with men's matches occupying the featured evening session throughout the opening eight days.
That changed on Day 9 when it was announced that world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka would contest their French Open round-of-16 match during the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
The last women's singles match to be played under the lights of Court Philippe-Chatrier before this had been a fourth-round encounter between Aryna Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens on June 4, 2023. Ironically, Sabalenka was the protagonist of that match too, and now, three years later, she was back under the lights in Paris.
Men's Singles: Tiafoe Exits In An Epic Five-Set Marathon
The biggest seeded casualty on the men's side on Day 9 was No. 19 seed Frances Tiafoe, who was eliminated in one of the most gruelling matches of the tournament. Tiafoe dropped a five-set battle to Italian Matteo Arnaldi 7-6, 6-7, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4. He overcame a tiebreaker loss in the opening set to play some of the best tennis of his career, taking a 2-1 lead into the fourth set where he secured two breaks of serve and a 4-1 lead.
But the wheels slowly came off as Arnaldi broke back, held his serve, and needed another break at 5-4 to push the fourth to a tiebreak, and win it. Arnaldi then broke Tiafoe twice in the final set before serving it out at 6-4.
The match lasted 5 hours and 26 minutes and ended after 1 a.m., with Arnaldi making it three Italians in the last eight. Berrettini and Arnaldi face each other in the quarterfinals, ensuring that at least one Italian man will advance to the semifinals.
Tiafoe's exit stung beyond just the scoreline. His loss meant that no American man or woman would play in the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time since 2017.
Elsewhere in the men's draw, No. 4 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, 6-1, to reach his maiden French Open quarterfinal, dominating on serve and excelling at the net where he won 19 of 24 points. The tenth seed also advanced, as Flavio Cobolli advanced to his second Grand Slam quarterfinal, and his first here, after beating American Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(5).
Women's Singles: Osaka Bows Out As Sabalenka Seizes The Night
The much-anticipated night session delivered exactly what the occasion demanded. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant run at the 2026 French Open, defeating Naomi Osaka in a high-stakes fourth-round encounter on Court Philippe-Chatrier. In a match lasting one hour and 27 minutes, Sabalenka utilized her trademark power, clinical shot-making, and improved tactical variety to secure a 7-5, 6-3 victory. Outlook India
In the matchup of four-time Grand Slam champions, Sabalenka improved to 3-1 in her career against Osaka, who was playing in the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time. Sabalenka overpowered Osaka from the baseline and produced a huge forehand return winner on her first match point that Osaka barely got her racket on. Outlook IndiaOutlook India
With the win, Sabalenka, who hasn't dropped a set in Paris, is now two victories away from getting back to the final on clay after falling to American Coco Gauff last summer. She will next face Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals, after Shnaider dispatched No. 19 seed Madison Keys, the final American in the women's draw, with a decisive bagel in the third set. CBS Sports
Many top women's players had already been eliminated before Day 9, including Coco Gauff, four-time winner Iga Swiatek, and No. 2-ranked Elena Rybakina, meaning the women's quarterfinal field was now wide open heading into the second week.
The night session performance did more than just advance Sabalenka's title bid, it also made a quiet but powerful point. After years of players and fans demanding equal treatment in Roland Garros's prime-time slot, Monday's match served as a reminder that when women's tennis is given the stage, it delivers.