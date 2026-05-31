Punjab And Haryana High Court Suspends Former CBI Court Special Judge

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended a former Special Judge of the CBI Court following serious complaints of misconduct.
The judge faces charges of passing questionable orders, showing undue favour, and other irregularities while handling sensitive CBI cases.
The High Court has ordered a detailed departmental inquiry, with the judge barred from performing any judicial or administrative duties.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended a former Special Judge of the CBI Court over serious allegations of misconduct and judicial impropriety.
The suspension order was issued after the High Court received complaints and conducted a preliminary inquiry into the judge’s conduct during his tenure at the CBI Court in Chandigarh. The judge has been placed under immediate suspension and barred from performing any judicial or administrative functions.
Sources indicate that the allegations include passing dubious orders in high-profile CBI cases, showing undue favour to certain parties, and possible ethical violations that compromised the integrity of the judicial process. The judge had presided over several sensitive corruption and economic offence cases transferred to the CBI Court.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has now initiated a full departmental inquiry into the matter. Depending on the findings, the judge could face further disciplinary action, including possible dismissal from service.
Legal circles have welcomed the High Court’s prompt and decisive action, viewing it as a strong message that any compromise in judicial standards will not be tolerated. The development is likely to impact several cases previously handled by the suspended judge.
The CBI Court in Chandigarh handles many critical cases from Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. This rare suspension of a judicial officer has drawn considerable attention in legal and political circles. Further updates are awaited as the inquiry progresses.