GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Out Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather For Indian Premier League Final Today?

RCB and GT will lock horns in IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad
There is no forecast of rain in Ahmedabad for IPL 2026 final
There is also a reserve day (Monday) for IPL 2026 final
In a final showdown of the Indian Premier League 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be up against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, May 31.
Both teams last met in Qualifier 1 a few days ago, where RCB hammered GT by 92 runs in a one-sided affair, leading to the Titans playing Qualifier 2 against the Royals to qualify for the final.
RCB overshadowed the former 2022 champions in every aspect of the game to enter the final in style and will be confident to repeat the performance again and clinch the coveted title for the second consecutive time.
It took RCB 18 years to win their first IPL title last year, and now they are on the verge of etching their name on the trophy twice in a row, which will be a momentous occasion for not only the franchise but also their massive fanbase around the world.
On the other hand, GT, who won the trophy in their maiden year back in 2022, are searching for their second title since then. Despite the title eluding them since 2022, they have one of the most consistent teams of the league, reaching four out of the five playoffs so far.
They finished 2nd in the points table in the league stage after RCB with the same number of points. Though they received a setback against the defending champions in Qualifier 1 but they have beaten them in the league stage this year and will be confident to repeat that in the final battle at their own backyard in Ahmedabad.
GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather
GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma
Is there prediction of rain in today's match between GT and RCB?
There is little to no prediction of rain in Ahmedabad for today's IPL final between RCB and GT.
Is there a reserve day for IPL 2026 final?
Yes, there is a reserve day (Monday), if the final is not completed on Sunday, May 31.