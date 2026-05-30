IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 96 To Climb Orange Cap Table; Rabada Jumps Ahead In Purple Cap Race

Gujarat Titans advanced to the IPL 2026 final after Shubman Gill's century powered a clinical seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the Orange Cap race with Shubman Gill closing the gap in second place
The Purple Cap race is locked in a tie between Kagiso Rabada and Bhuvneshwar Kuma
Gujarat Titans have stormed into the IPL 2026 final after a commanding seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in a high-stakes Qualifier 2 encounter. Chasing a challenging target of 215, the Titans were fueled by a spectacular, unbeaten masterclass from captain Shubman Gill, who hammered 104 off just 53 deliveries.
Supported by a brisk 58 from Sai Sudharsan, the pair dismantled the Royals' bowling lineup in a clinical 150-run partnership that effectively ended Rajasthan's campaign.
Earlier, the Royals had posted a formidable 214/6, anchored by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive 96 off 47 balls and a late-innings cameo from Donovan Ferreira. Despite early breakthroughs from Kagiso Rabada and disciplined middle-overs work by Jason Holder, the Royals had looked set for a massive total.
However, the Titans’ batting firepower proved too much for the Rajasthan attack, with the chase successfully completed with eight balls to spare, setting up a grand finale against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Orange Cap Leaderboard After Qualifier 2
Following the conclusion of Qualifier 2 in the IPL 2026 season, the Orange Cap race has reached an intense place. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) continues to lead the leaderboard, sitting at the top with 776 runs accumulated over 16 matches at an incredible strike rate of 237.31.
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has surged into second place following his match-winning century in the most recent clash, bringing his tournament tally to 722 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 163.72. His teammate, Sai Sudharsan, maintains a strong position in third place, having scored 710 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 159.55.
Rounding out the top five, Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) holds the fourth position with 624 runs in 15 matches, maintaining a strike rate of 160.00. Ishan Kishan, also representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, remains in fifth place with 602 runs from 15 matches, boasting a high-impact strike rate of 182.42.
With only the final left to play, the leaderboard remains under threat from the finalists who have one last opportunity to climb the ranks.
Purple Cap Leaderboard After Qualifier 2
The race for the Purple Cap has taken a decisive turn following the Gujarat Titans' victory in Qualifier 2, with pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada surging to the top of the leaderboard. By claiming two crucial wickets during the match, the South African quick took his tournament tally to 28 wickets in 16 matches, boasting an economy rate of 9.44.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who held the top spot for much of the latter stages, has now slipped to second place with 26 wickets in 15 matches, though he maintains a superior economy rate of 8.00.
Jofra Archer of the Rajasthan Royals concludes his impressive campaign in third place, having secured 25 wickets across 16 matches with an economy of 9.32.
Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings) remains in fourth position with 21 wickets from 14 matches, despite his team’s earlier exit, at an economy of 10.53. Eshan Malinga of the Sunrisers Hyderabad rounds out the top five, finishing his season with 20 wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 9.33.
With only the grand finale remaining, Kagiso Rabada holds a slender two-wicket lead over Bhuvneshwar Kumar, setting the stage for a final showdown between the two premier pacers.
Who currently leads the Orange and Purple Cap races after Qualifier 2?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the Orange Cap with 776 runs, while Kagiso Rabada tops the Purple Cap with 28 wickets.
What is the tie-breaker rule if two players finish with the same runs or wickets?
If totals are equal, the Orange Cap is awarded to the player with the better strike rate, and the Purple Cap is awarded to the player with the superior economy rate.
Can the leader of the Orange or Purple Cap change during the final match?
Yes, both leaderboards remain active until the conclusion of the final match, allowing players whose teams reached the summit clash to add to their tournament tallies.