US Sanctions Iranian Oil Tankers, Strait Authority Despite Ceasefire Talks Progress

Strait Still Restricted

Since Iran's armed forces took control of the waterway shortly after the war began, shipping traffic through the strait has largely ground to a halt, contributing to a significant rise in global energy prices. The strait normally carries around 20% of the world's oil and gas. Tehran has consistently maintained that the waterway is not blocked, but in practice shipping companies must coordinate with Iranian contact points and are permitted only to use a narrow corridor close to the Iranian coastline — with reports suggesting Iran has been demanding substantial fees for passage.