Gaza Aid Flotilla: Israeli Forces Intercept 41 Vessels As 10 Continue Journey

Israeli naval forces intercepted 41 out of 54 humanitarian aid vessels bound for Gaza.
Ten remaining ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla are still sailing toward the enclave.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel's actions and called for international intervention.
Israeli naval forces have intercepted 41 out of 54 vessels participating in an international aid flotilla bound for Gaza, organisers announced on Tuesday. According to Reuters, 10 ships remain en route to the blockaded enclave, with the nearest vessel, the Sirius, positioned 145 nautical miles away from the Gaza coast.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying 426 participants from 39 countries, departed from southern Turkey on Thursday. This journey marks the group's third attempt to deliver humanitarian aid, following previous interceptions by Israeli forces in international waters.
In response to the convoy, Israel's foreign ministry stated on X on Monday that it "will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza." Reuters reported that the ministry has called on "all participants in this provocation to change course and turn back immediately."
The operations have drawn sharp international criticism, particularly from Ankara. Speaking late on Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the intervention against the "voyagers of hope" in the flotilla and urged the international community to take action against Israel's manoeuvres.
(With inputs from Reuters)