TikTok couple Kay and Tay, boasting over 10 million followers for their content promoting "happy and healthy relationships," are now facing scrutiny after a resurfaced past incident has gone viral. Taylor Dudley and Kay Dudley, known for their popular videos on their pregnancy journey and humorous relationship antics, are now being viewed in a different light by fans, questioning the true wholesomeness of their online presence.
Indeed, users on the Kay and Tay "snark" Reddit community have uncovered an alleged 2019 arrest record for Taylor, including a resurfaced mugshot, indicating he was arrested for domestic violence against Kay. Here’s what you need to know about the allegations.
Taylor Dudley of Kay And Tay Faces Domestic Abuse Allegations
Taylor of the TikTok duo Kay and Tay faces serious domestic abuse allegations, casting a shadow over their brand of promoting happy and healthy relationships. An arrest record from 2019, shared on Reddit, reveals that Taylor was arrested in Alabama, where the couple lived at the time, for domestic abuse against Kay.
A TikTok by user Te-Erika details the arrest, claiming that "he threw her down on the bed and then to the floor ... then put her on the bed and pinned her down while she feared for her safety." A few years after the incident, the couple moved from Alabama to Dallas, Texas, where they began their content creation journey.
In a screenshot of a now-deleted TikTok exposing the situation, posted on the "Kay and Tay Snark" Reddit page, Kay defended her partner in the comments, stating, "Tay took the fall for something he didn't do. ... He was not charged with abuse. He was charged with harassment, which was completely dismissed and dropped the next day because he was innocent."
However, viewers are largely skeptical of her explanation.
"You should never take the fall for anyone. Ever. I don't care who you are. This is nothing but a gaslit excuse," one Reddit user commented.
Another added, "Took the fall for someone else, for harassment? They're gonna have to cook up a better story than that."
Kay And Tay Have Also Been Accused Of Staging Their Videos
Kay and Tay have also faced accusations of faking their videos. Besides the serious allegations against Taylor, the TikTok couple has drawn negative attention for their content. Many users on the app—and beyond—believe Kay and Tay's videos are largely staged and "cringey."
In the "MomTok Gossip" Reddit community, one user posted, "The first time or so I saw them, it was kind of cute, but now everything seems so planned and staged and fake. The way they act… there is just no way that’s how they behave/talk/interact off camera. It’s very cringey. I understand we are all different, but it’s too much."
Another user wrote, "The more I pay attention to it, Tay seems very controlling ... Kay’s a perfectionist who acts infantile. But EVERYONE eats them up! It’s so wild to me that no one sees through them."