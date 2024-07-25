MrBeast has announced that he has hired investigators after allegations surfaced against his former co-host, Ava Kris Tyson, accusing her of grooming a teenager. The accusations, made by other YouTubers, claim that Tyson sent inappropriate messages to the minor when she was 20 years old.
Tyson, now 28, who had been a part of MrBeast's channel since 2012, has strongly denied the grooming allegations but mentioned that it was a mutual decision for her to step down. In a follow-up statement, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, expressed his disgust over the "serious allegations" regarding Tyson's online behavior. Tyson has issued an apology for her "past behavior," acknowledging that it was "not acceptable."
MrBeast, the world's most popular YouTuber with over 300 million subscribers, has addressed the recent allegations against Ava Kris Tyson, which surfaced online last month. He stated that he became aware of these allegations "over the last few days."
"I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts," MrBeast declared. In his statement, he mentioned that he has been "focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts".
He added, "That said, I've seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.
The US YouTuber also noted that he would wait for the investigators to complete their work and "take any further actions based on their findings."
Ava Kris Tyson's Response To Grooming Allegations
Ava has previously denied grooming anyone, stating she "never groomed anyone" and the "narrative that my behaviour extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen".
She acknowledged, "In past years, I have learned that my old humour is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself."
Last year, Ava came out as a transgender woman, announced her undergoing gender-affirming therapy, and changed her pronouns to she/her.
Ava has not yet responded to MrBeast's most recent comments. The individual who allegedly received the messages from Ava defended her, calling the online descriptions of their relationship "massive lies and twisting the truth." In a post on X, he wrote, "Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of."
Who Is MrBeast?
MrBeast began his YouTube journey in 2012 at the age of 13. Over the next decade, he became one of the most popular content creators, known for his increasingly elaborate videos, and was named the most subscribed YouTuber in 2022. His content includes challenges inspired by Squid Game, a "deadly" obstacle course, and spending a week in solitary confinement.
At 26, the Kansas native has amassed 306 million subscribers and over 55 billion views. He has won the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Male Creator for the past three years. MrBeast is famous for his giveaways, gifting fans cash, cars, and even houses. He also runs a separate channel dedicated to his charitable efforts, where he has documented building a school, constructing wells, and supporting an orphanage.
In 2022, Forbes estimated MrBeast's annual earnings at $54 million (£42 million). He has spoken about reinvesting much of his earnings into his videos. Beyond YouTube, he founded the food company Feastables in 2022, following the launch of his virtual fast-food chain, MrBeast Burger. In March, it was announced that he is partnering with Prime Video to create Beast Games, billed as "the biggest reality competition series," featuring 1,000 contestants competing for a $5 million prize.