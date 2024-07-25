Tyson, now 28, who had been a part of MrBeast's channel since 2012, has strongly denied the grooming allegations but mentioned that it was a mutual decision for her to step down. In a follow-up statement, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, expressed his disgust over the "serious allegations" regarding Tyson's online behavior. Tyson has issued an apology for her "past behavior," acknowledging that it was "not acceptable."