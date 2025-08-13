SC Issues Notice On Plea To Introduce Creamy Layer–Style Economic Criteria In SC/ST Reservations

According to The Hindu, the petition referenced a majority judgment of a seven-judge Constitution Bench in State of Punjab versus Davinder Singh, which called for a distinct set of criteria to identify and exclude the creamy layer among SC/ST beneficiaries. Justice B.R. Gavai, a member of that Bench, had held in August 2024, “The State must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer even from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes so as to exclude them from the benefit of affirmative action... the criteria for exclusion of the creamy layer from SC/ST for the purpose of affirmative action could be different from the criteria as applicable to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).”