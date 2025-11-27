BLOs Face ‘Inhuman’ Pressure Under SIR: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh government of imposing unrealistic SIR targets on BLOs, calling the resulting pressure and “inhuman behaviour” unacceptable.
He claimed many BLOs are quitting or suffering serious distress, as existing staff are forced to meet impossible workloads without additional support or jobs.
Yadav demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for dependent families of deceased BLOs and committed Rs 2 lakh aid to victims’ families — holding the government responsible for systemic failures.
Akhilesh Yadav on 27 November 2025 sharply criticised the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of subjecting booth-level officers (BLOs) to “inhuman behaviour” by assigning impractical workloads under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He alleged that the pressures of meeting such targets have pushed several BLOs into extreme mental stress and even forced some to quit — and, in some tragic instances, risk life due to overwork.
Yadav claimed that instead of creating new jobs or improving staffing, the ruling party has worsened conditions for existing staff — adding that BLOs are being blamed for systemic failures beyond their control. He called the approach “highly condemnable and objectionable,” and urged BLOs and their families to unite and resist pressure, warning against risking personal or familial well-being under unrealistic expectations.
The Samajwadi Party leader also demanded accountability for any BLOs who have suffered or died under these pressures — asking that compensation of ₹1 crore be provided to the dependents of deceased BLOs. The party has pledged financial aid of ₹2 lakh to families of those who have died. Yadav reiterated that the burden of errors arising from systemic flaws should not be placed on individual officers working under duress.
After a spate of BLO suicides, the Election Commission of India’s one-month deadline for its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has come under scrutiny, as BLOs speak of “inhuman working conditions”.