SIR Is 'NRC In Disguise', Says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that "NRC in disguise" and part of a larger conspiracy to remove voters opposed to the BJP.
According to him, more than three crore votes are at risk of being cut in Uttar Pradesh.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the SIR of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh.
Alleging that it was "NRC in disguise" and part of a larger conspiracy to remove voters opposed to the BJP, Yadav said the Election Commission should focus on increasing voter participation instead of allowing large-scale deletions.
Yadav who is in Hyderabad to attend the Vision India - AI Summit on Saturday, also held meetings with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS leaders, including its working president K T Rama Rao.
Addressing reporters, he said, “More than three crore votes are at risk of being cut in Uttar Pradesh. If such large-scale vote removal happens, and if the BJP and the Election Commission are conspiring to delete votes where the BJP has lost, it amounts to a conspiracy in democracy. This is not the intended purpose of the SIR."
He further added that it was NRC (National Register of Citizens) in the guise of SIR. "They could not directly implement the NRC. Now they have brought NRC. If the NRC is ever implemented, what documents have to be given? The same papers have to be presented," he said.
Speaking On the Parliament Winter Session, Yadav highlighted the fact that "some people, who have never sung Vande Mataram suddenly wanted to do so." According to him, people are being inconvenienced with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), just as they were with demonetisation, during COVID-19 and the rollout of GST.
