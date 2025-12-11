Vande Mataram Row: How Tagore Gave Congress The Ideal Middle Path

Except for the high quality of the first two stanzas, he would not have had any sympathy or sentiment for the text, as he had been brought up in the monotheistic Brahmo ideals. Allaying concerns of the Muslims, he said that he freely concedes that the whole of the poem, read together with its context, “is liable to be interpreted in ways that might wound Moslem susceptibilities.” However, the first two stanzas need not remind us every time of the whole of it, much less of the story (Ananda Math) with which it was accidentally associated. The first two stanzas “acquired a separate individuality and an inspiring significance of its own in which I see nothing to offend any sect or community,” Tagore opined. It’s based on his opinion that the Congress arrived at the compromise formula—the middle-path: adopting only the first two stanzas as the national song. Following this, Tagore himself faced backlash from the Bengali Hindu society, many of whom thought the Muslim sensibilities were unjust. However, as author and journalist Semanti Ghosh pointed out in a recent article in the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, Tagore defended his choice in a letter to litterateur Buddhadeva Bose. Tagore argued that the national anthem of India should be a song in which not only Hindus, but also Muslims, Christians, and even Brahmos can participate with respect and devotion. “Do you mean to say that Muslims must accept, in a national song, the hymns praising Hindu goddesses such as ‘Tvam Hi Durga’, ‘Kamala Kamaladalaviharini’, ‘Vani Vidyadayini’, ‘whose idols are worshipped in temples’, etc?” Tagore had asked Bose. It’s Tagore’s pluralistic middle path that has now come under the Hindutva hammer.