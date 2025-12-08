BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Missing Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha

Patra said the Prime Minister had “exposed the Congress party’s betrayal” of Vande Mataram in his speech, and argued that the absence of senior Congress leaders underlined the party’s discomfort. “PM Modi in his speech today exposed Congress' betrayal of 'Vande Mataram'... At the time when such an important debate on Vande Mataram was taking place in the Parliament, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were not present in the House because of the sense of guilt they had in their hearts due to the betrayal committed with Vande Mataram. They knew they would not be able to take it,” he said, as reported by ANI.