PM Modi To Open Lok Sabha Debate on 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open a 10-hour parliamentary debate marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, amid controversy over his remarks about Congress altering the song in 1937.
The NDA government has been allotted three hours to speak in the Lok Sabha before the discussion moves to the Rajya Sabha.
Eight Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will participate in the debate, setting the stage for a politically charged session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a detailed discussion in the Lok Sabha this week to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, amid renewed political tensions over the song’s historical interpretation.
The debate, scheduled for the second week of the winter session, follows the Prime Minister’s recent remarks alleging that the Congress deliberately removed certain lines from the song in 1937—an act he said “sowed the seeds of partition”. The comments have triggered sharp exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Opposition.
The government has been allocated three hours of speaking time, while the entire debate will run for 10 hours. Once the discussion concludes in the Lok Sabha on Monday, it will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.
Alongside speakers from the BJP-led NDA, eight Congress MPs will participate in the debate. Those scheduled to speak include deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy and Jyotsna Mahant.
The session is expected to see heated exchanges as both sides attempt to frame the political and historical significance of one of India’s most iconic patriotic compositions.