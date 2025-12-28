NBA: Antetokounmpo Stars On Return As Bucks Snap Bulls' Five-Game Winning Streak 

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points in his return from an eight-game absence, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Chicago Bulls' five-game winning streak with a 112-103 victory in the NBA on Sunday (December 28, 2025). The two-time MVP, who had been sidelined by a right calf strain, added eight rebounds in his first game since December 3. He played 25 minutes, which coach Doc Rivers saying before the game that the forward would have his minutes restricted. Ryan Rollins scored 20 points and Bobby Portis added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, who had dropped six of eight.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA: Chicago Bulls Vs Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, celebrates with guard Kevin Porter Jr.. left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
1/8
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones, right, drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
NBA Basketball Game: Chicago Bulls Vs Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro, left, and forward Matas Buzelis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
NBA Basketball Game: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, left, drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
NBA Basketball: Chicago Bulls Vs Milwaukee Bucks
Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith, center, battles for a loose ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr., left, and guard Kevin Porter Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
NBA Basketball: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
NBA 2025-26: Chicago Bulls Vs Milwaukee Bucks Doc Rivers
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers calls his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
NBA 2025-26: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr., left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Chicago Bulls Vs Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. () | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 4th Women's T20I: SL-W Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First In Thiruvananthapuram

  2. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  3. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  4. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  5. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Kyrgios Vs Sabalenka LIVE Score, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Goes Up Against Belarusian In Epic Clash

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  3. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  5. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  2. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  3. Day In Pics: December 27, 2025

  4. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

  5. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War