NBA: Antetokounmpo Stars On Return As Bucks Snap Bulls' Five-Game Winning Streak
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points in his return from an eight-game absence, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Chicago Bulls' five-game winning streak with a 112-103 victory in the NBA on Sunday (December 28, 2025). The two-time MVP, who had been sidelined by a right calf strain, added eight rebounds in his first game since December 3. He played 25 minutes, which coach Doc Rivers saying before the game that the forward would have his minutes restricted. Ryan Rollins scored 20 points and Bobby Portis added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, who had dropped six of eight.
