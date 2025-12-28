The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

The Ashes 2025-26: England captain Ben Stokes has criticised the Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch used for the Boxing Day Test, suggesting it would have faced far harsher scrutiny elsewhere after a seam-heavy contest ended in under two days

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Ashes 2025-26 Ben Stokes reaction MCG Pitch Two-Day Test Australia vs England
England's Ben Stokes pauses before bowling a delivery to Australia on Day 2 of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ben Stokes said a Boxing Day Test finishing inside two days in Melbourne was not ideal

  • The MCG surface offered excessive assistance to seamers, with 20 wickets falling on day one

  • Stokes pointed to perceived global double standards in pitch criticism

The Ashes 2025-26: England captain Ben Stokes has openly questioned the suitability of the Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch used for the recent Boxing Day Test, suggesting it would have attracted far stronger criticism had it been prepared outside Australia.

Stokes’ remarks came despite England’s historic four-wicket win in a match that saw 20 wickets fall on the opening day and finished in under two days. The result ended the Three Lions’ 15-year wait for a Test win Down Under.

The MCG surface, however, became a global talking point as seamers from both teams extracted excessive movement, leaving batters with little margin for error. Australia were dismissed for 132 in their second innings in 34.3 overs, while England’s top order also struggled to build meaningful partnerships.

Although Melbourne is known for pace-friendly conditions, the degree of assistance raised concerns about balance in one of Test cricket’s flagship fixtures.

“Being brutally honest, that's not really what you want. Boxing Day Test match. You don't want a game finishing in less than two days. Not ideal,” Stokes said. “But you can't change it once you start the game and you've just got to play what's in front of you.”

Australia's Cameron Green, left, celebrates after bowling England's Gus Atkinson, right, during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.
The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Stokes Flags Double Standards

Stokes went further, pointing to what he described as a global double standard in how pitches are judged.

“But I'm pretty sure if that was somewhere else in the world, there'd be hell on. Not the best thing for games that should be played over five days. But we played a type of cricket that ended up getting the job done.”

Asked if the comparison was directed at spin-friendly pitches in Asia, Stokes responded: “Your words, not mine.”

Former players like Kevin Pietersen, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn McGrath, and Stuart Broad have also publicly voiced their disappointment with the MCG pitch.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
