England Vs New Zealand Highlights, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Lamsden's 5-Wicket Haul Seals Victory For Lions

England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Welcome
Good Morning to all our readers joining us for this live coverage today. This is the start of our blog, stay tuned for the build-up as the match starts from 1:00PM (IST) onwards.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Squads
England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Alex French, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq
New Zealand U19: Marco Alpe(w), Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Jacob Cotter, Brandon Matzopoulos, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Mason Clarke, Hunter Shore, Luke Harrison, Flynn Morey, Harry Burns, Selwin Sanjay, Harry Waite, Aryan Mann
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (WK/C), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green
New Zealand U19: Aryan Mann (WK), Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones (C), Snehith Reddy, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke, Harry Burns, Hunter Shore, Brandon Matzopoulos
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: ENG-Y 26/0 (6)
Joseph Moores and Ben Dawkins have started off nicely for England in the powerplay. They have looked very calm and composed, something they will have to chance in the coming overs.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: ENG-Y 52/1 (13)
Joseph Moores has lost his wicket for a score of 20 off 40 and England's run-rate has also dipped from 4 to 3.82 per over. Ben Dawkins (26 off 39) and Ben Mayes (7 off 11) are currently at the crease.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: ENG-Y 86/1 (21)
Except for Hunter Shore, none of the New Zealand bowlers have been able to trouble the batters. Ben Mayes and Ben Dawkins are building a steady partnership here and they are also scoring at a brisk rate. Dawkins is nearing a half-century while Mayes is also well-set now. New Zealand have a threat looming on their head.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: ENG-Y 112/2 (27)
Ben Dawkins loses his wicket and Thomas Rew comes to the crease. Dawkins was playing really well but Jaskaran Sandhu nips one back through the gate of Dawkins to clean him up. England are going well but had to slow down because of the lost wicket. New Zealand eyeing an opening to get a grab on the match.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: ENG-Y 137/3 (33)
Ben Mayes has taken the responsibility of progressing the England innings after Dawkins departed. Thomas Rew was a crucial piece in the game and he could have made the game one sided if he stayed on, but Rew lost his wicket to Selwin Sanjay. Failed to keep the ball on the ground and the backward point fielder grabbed an easy catch. Caleb Falconer has joined Mayes since then and Mayes also completed his half-century.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: ENG-Y 172/4 (40)
Well-set Ben Mayers gets dismissed by Snehith Reddy and England pace of progressing the innings receives a setback. A superb delivery from Reddy to get better of Mayers. Drew him on the front-foot for a defence and then beat his defence to clean him up. Ralphie Albert has joined Caleb Falconer on the crease and the duo look to up the ante through some boundaries.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: ENG-Y 190/5 (45)
Snehith Reddy has put back the pressure on England. They were looking steady to score big at one point of time but first Reddy got Ben Mayers and then he gets the better of Ralphie Albert. Albert nailed a few boundaries and was looking dangerous, but Reddy lured him for a push on off and sneaked one in through his bat-pad gap to clean him up. Caleb Falconer is going strong but England need a big finish here.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: ENG-Y 234/7 (50)
44 runs off the final 30 deliveries of the innings and England will be slightly relieved that they didn't fall too behind and the bowlers will have a competitive score to fight. Caleb Falconer's stay ended when he looked to go big to Mason Clarke. It was Farhan Ahmed who played a handy cameo of 23-ball 29 to provide them a decent finish. New Zealand will be satisfied with their bowling effort.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: NZ-Y 28/1 (5)
Just like the previous games, Sebastian Morgan takes no time to land the first strike. Uses the new ball well and lures Aryan Mann into a lofted drive. Caleb Falconer is stationed at cover and he dives to take a good catch. England need wickets early on and Morgan has delivered them one. They will want to build on the momentum.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: NZ-Y 48/3 (10)
New Zealand sink further in trouble as Manny Lumsden scalps two wickets in one over. Hugo Bogue is the first one to depart as he edges one to the hands of wicketkeeper Thomas Rew. Slashes one on the off and gets an edge. Rew gets hold of the second one as well as Lumsden's delivery gets a nick off the hanging bat of Tom Jone. England in front foot here after the first ten overs.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: NZ-Y 64/3(16)
Snehith Reddy produced a tremendous performance with the ball earlier and now he has the responsibility with the bat. New Zealand are three down in the chase and he will have to bat deeper in the game, if he has to keep his side alive. He has Brandon Matzopoulos on his side for support.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: NZ-Y 89/4(20)
Kiwis lose another of their batters and both Snehith Reddy and Callum Samson are left with no option but to attack. Reddy and Samson have picked up a few boundaries and boosted the scoring rate, leaving lesser runs to chase down and easing the pressure a little bit. Earlier, Brandon Matzopoulos was run-out due to a horrible misunderstanding with Snehith Reddy. New Zealand will be cautious of their position.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: NZ-Y 110/4(26)
Snehith Reddy is staging a fightback here and England are feeling the pressure. With Callum Samson on his side, Reddy has carried New Zealand to almost halfway through the chase. He is nearing his half-century and England, who don't have a massive total on the board is now desperate to break this partnership. Reddy will not want to commit a mistake here.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: NZ-Y 134/6(32)
New Zealand are sinking into trouble. Snehith Reddy was staging a fight and he was keeping the scoreboard ticking for New Zealand. Alex Green dismissed him and since then, the New Zealand innings dipped. Callum Samson was the next to depart as Sebastian Morgan gets his dismissed. Jaskaran Sandhu and Selwin Sanjay are now looking to steady the ship and keep New Zealand in the game.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: NZ-Y 164/7(37)
Selwin Sanjay departs too and New Zealand in deep trouble now. Farhan Ahmed foxes him by bowling wide, drawing him to play a lofted shot down the ground. Sanjay ends up getting holed in the deep to the hands of the long on fielder. Jaskaran Sandhu keeps the fight ongoing with Harry Burns by his side. New Zealand need 71 runs in 78 deliveries to win.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: ENG Win By 65 Runs
Three wickets in one over and that is end of New Zealand's resistance. They stayed in the game for a long time with Snehith Reddy taking on the bowlers. But once they were dismissed, NZ collapsed. The rest of the job was done by Manny Lumsden, who scalped a five-wicket haul. England's batting performance was not exceptional, but they did enough with the ball to secure a 65-run victory by bowling out New Zealand for 169. With this win, England now move to the top of the Super Six Group 2 table.