England Vs New Zealand Highlights, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Lamsden's 5-Wicket Haul Seals Victory For Lions

New Zealand sink further in trouble as Manny Lumsden scalps two wickets in one over. Hugo Bogue is the first one to depart as he edges one to the hands of wicketkeeper Thomas Rew. Slashes one on the off and gets an edge. Rew gets hold of the second one as well as Lumsden's delivery gets a nick off the hanging bat of Tom Jone. England in front foot here after the first ten overs.