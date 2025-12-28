The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

The fourth Ashes Test ended inside two days with 36 wickets falling in six sessions
MCG curator Matthew Fox ccepted responsibility for the miscalculation, saying he was shocked
Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox defended the curator, stressing the fine margins
The Ashes 2025-26: Australia’s shock defeat in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has put intense scrutiny on the playing surface, with MCG head curator Matthew Page admitting he was left in a “state of shock” by how the match unfolded.
England’s terrific four-wicket victory inside two days in the fourth Ashes Test not only handed Australia a rare home defeat but also ended England’s 15-year wait for a Test win on Australian soil.
However, the two-day contest has received significant criticism from pundits and former players. It has also dealt a significant financial blow, with Cricket Australia estimating losses of around AUD 10 million due to the early finish.
Even England captain Ben Stokes, despite benefitting from the conditions, acknowledged the controversy, saying there would be “hell” to pay if a similar pitch had been produced elsewhere in the world.
Costly Miscalculation: 36 Wickets, 6 Sessions
A staggering 36 wickets fell across just six sessions, after Page and his ground staff prepared a surface with 10mm of grass, a decision taken in anticipation of a hot weather forecast later in the match. Instead, the Test concluded by the evening of day two, making it the second two-day Test of the series following the opener in Perth.
The warning signs were immediate. 20 wickets fell on day one alone, the most on the opening day of an Ashes Test since 1909. Page conceded the outcome was far from expectations.
“I was in a state of shock after the first day,” Page said. “We’re obviously disappointed it’s gone two days. We produced a Test that was captivating, but it hasn’t gone long enough. We’ll learn from that and make sure we get it right next year.”
Taking the unusual step of addressing the media publicly, Page accepted responsibility for the surface. “I've never been involved in a Test match like it and hopefully I'm not involved in a Test match like it again,” he said. “We know this hasn’t gone as we planned. We will look at what we need to do to improve.”
MCG Defends Curator
Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox moved swiftly to back Page, revealing that pitch preparations have already been reviewed. Fox noted the fine margins involved, pointing out that some recent MCG Tests featured longer grass, while last year’s Australia vs India Test, prepared with just 7mm of grass, lasted the full five days.
“We’re obviously disappointed the Test has finished in two days,” Fox said. “We didn’t plan for this and we didn’t want this to happen. It’s challenging times for us.”
“This pitch has clearly favoured the bowlers and hasn’t given the batters a good opportunity to get set. What it demonstrates is the fine margins Matt and his team are dealing with,” he added. “I’ve got all the faith in the world in Matt and his team.”