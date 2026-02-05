Ben Stokes Sustains Brutal Facial Injuries After Getting Hit By Cricket Ball, Shares Picture On Social Media

A call on Ben Stokes' captaincy future will be taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board following a review meeting of the Ashes series

Ben Stokes injury update
England's Ben Stokes gets hit on facial and suffered multiple bruises on face during practice. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Ben Stokes endured a brutal blow from a cricket ball while practicing at his home in Durham. The England Test captain shared a bruised picture of his face on his Instagram handle, where there was a blue, swollen bump under his right eye alongside a grazed cheek and lip and a bandage stuffed in his nose.

Despite suffering such a ghastly blow, Stokes didn't dry English humour was intact as the caption of the picture said, "You should see the state of the cricket ball."

Ben Stokes Sustains Brutal Facial Injuries
Ben Stokes shares his bruised image on his Instagram handle Photo: Instagram/Ben Stokes
The 34-year-old English all-rounder is likely to take part in the early rounds of the County Championship for Durham if the facial wounds heal in time. The participation in County cricket will serve as a good preparatory platform for the southpaw before England's Test summer, which is going to start from June 4 with a Test series against New Zealand.

England suffered a heavy 4-1 loss in the Ashes under Ben Stokes's captaincy, due to which his position as skipper and Brendon McCullum's role as head coach are in limbo.

A decision on this regard will be taken by the ECB and the Wales Cricket Board post the T20 World Cup. However, Stokes has made it public that he's still keen to continue as England's captain and has also expressed his desire to continue working with Brendon McCullum.

It's not my decision, I'm sure if something ever comes to it, I'll be asked my opinion and he'll be getting my full support and backing," Stokes said. "I absolutely love working with Baz. He's a great man and he's a very, very, very good coach."

