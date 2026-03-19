LA Knight Riders Unveil New Home Ground In Southern California Ahead Of Major League Cricket 2026

The Los Angeles Knight Riders have unveiled their home ground at Fairplex in Pomona ahead of the Major League Cricket season (June 18–July 18). Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan expressed excitement about the team’s global growth and US base.

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LA Knight Riders Unveil New Home Ground In Southern California Ahead Of Major League Cricket 2026
Andre Russell played for Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2023 Photo: MLC
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Summary of this article

  • Los Angeles Knight Riders unveiled their home ground at Fairplex, Pomona

  • Major League Cricket 2026 runs June 18–July 18 with 34 matches

  • Shah Rukh Khan expressed excitement over the team’s global growth and US base

The Los Angeles Knight Riders on Thursday unveiled the Knight Riders Cricket Field at Fairplex in Pomona, California, which is set to serve as their base for the upcoming season of Major League Cricket in the United States.

While the venue has been identified as the franchise's official ground, it is expected to host LA Knight Riders' home matches during the fourth season of the league slated from June 18-July 18.

The fourth MLC will feature 34 matches across six teams, with Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas set to host the opening phase.

Bollywood superstar and co-owner of Knight Riders Sports Shah Rukh Khan said: "Over the years, the Knight Riders have grown into a truly global family, and every new milestone is special for us."

"Seeing the Los Angeles Knight Riders have a home of their own with the Knight Riders Cricket is incredibly exciting. The USA is a great sporting market with passionate fans.

"We hope this field becomes a place where people come together to celebrate the game and support the team. I'm really looking forward to this new chapter for the Knight Riders in Los Angeles," added Shah Rukh Khan.

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Knight Riders Sports CEO Venky Mysore said the development as a key step in strengthening the franchise's footprint in the US.

"Los Angeles is one of the world's most dynamic sports markets and an important home for the Knight Riders brand. Establishing the Knight Riders Cricket Field is a major milestone for our franchise," he said.

Fairplex president and CEO Walter M. Marquez also welcomed the collaboration.

"Fairplex continues to seek new experiences that are unique to Southern California and the Knight Riders will create the field where community will come together and celebrate," he said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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