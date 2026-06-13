Assam CM Congratulates DRDO on Maiden Flight-Test of Ballistic Missiles

''In short, we now have an interception capability far beyond what conventional 'Iron Dome' systems can achieve. And what makes this even more special is that we are now among an elite group of nations to have indigenously developed this superb system. Kudos!!'', he said. The DRDO has successfully demonstrated a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system and conducted the maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range, marking a major boost to India’s defence capabilities.