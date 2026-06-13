Assam CM Congratulates DRDO on Maiden Flight-Test of Ballistic Missiles

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday congratulated the Defense Research and Development Organization on the successful maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range ballistic missile

Assam CM Congratulates DRDO on Maiden Flight-Test of Ballistic Missiles
Assam CM Congratulates DRDO on Maiden Flight-Test of Ballistic Missiles Photo: File Image; Representative image

In a social media post, Sarma said with these successful trials, India now has a phenomenal ballistic missile defence shield that can intercept and neutralise 5,000-km-class enemy missiles at the exo-atmospheric level.

''This is really a huge achievement, Team @DRDO_India! Well done'', he said in a post on 'X'.

''In short, we now have an interception capability far beyond what conventional 'Iron Dome' systems can achieve. And what makes this even more special is that we are now among an elite group of nations to have indigenously developed this superb system. Kudos!!'', he said. The DRDO has successfully demonstrated a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system and conducted the maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range, marking a major boost to India’s defence capabilities.

The achievement places India among a select group of nations with advanced BMD capabilities, the DRDO said in a post on 'X'.

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