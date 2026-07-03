Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Encounter At Dallas Stadium
Australia Vs Egypt Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the agony of previous tournament exits, Australia’s Socceroos must overcome their knockout stage demons against Egypt’s unbeaten Pharaohs at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, to secure a ticket to the World Cup round of 16. With the bracket wide open, Tony Popovic’s disciplined side need a career-defining performance to dismantle the tactical setup of Hossam Hassan’s squad. However, the Australians, relying on the defensive composure of Harry Souttar and the explosive potential of winger Nestory Irankunda, face a stern test. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach must produce a masterclass between the sticks to neutralize the creative flair of Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah and the relentless movement of forward Omar Marmoush. Australia’s organized, vertical counter-attacking system will clash against the fluid, possession-based approach of the Egyptians. See the best photos from the AUS vs EGY football match here:
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