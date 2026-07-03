Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Encounter At Dallas Stadium

Australia Vs Egypt Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the agony of previous tournament exits, Australia’s Socceroos must overcome their knockout stage demons against Egypt’s unbeaten Pharaohs at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, to secure a ticket to the World Cup round of 16. With the bracket wide open, Tony Popovic’s disciplined side need a career-defining performance to dismantle the tactical setup of Hossam Hassan’s squad. However, the Australians, relying on the defensive composure of Harry Souttar and the explosive potential of winger Nestory Irankunda, face a stern test. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach must produce a masterclass between the sticks to neutralize the creative flair of Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah and the relentless movement of forward Omar Marmoush. Australia’s organized, vertical counter-attacking system will clash against the fluid, possession-based approach of the Egyptians. See the best photos from the AUS vs EGY football match here:

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Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Egypt fans cheer outside the stadium before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington Gareth Patterson/AP Photo
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Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
An Australia fan looks on outside the stadium before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington Gareth Patterson/AP Photo
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Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Australia fans hold inflatable kangaroos before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington Gareth Patterson/AP Photo
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Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
A fan of Egypt poses for a photo prior to the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo
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Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
A fan of Australia cheer ahead of a World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (10) warms up for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
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Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Egyptian and Australian fan talk before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
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Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Australia players warm up prior to their World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Egypt in Arlington AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Egypt goalkeeper Mahdy Soliman stands on the field during warm up prio to the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington, Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo
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