Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Loved-Up Pictures Ahead Of Their Wedding

After months of speculation, pop sensation and Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot today at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Reportedly, the couple is expected to welcome around 1,000 guests for their big day. Wedding festivities kicked off with a rehearsal dinner Thursday (July 2) night, also at MSG, with their close ones and family in attendance. Ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, here are some of the adorable pics of the couple.

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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce wedding
Taylor and Travis got engaged in August 2025 after two years of courtship. | Photo courtesy: Instagram
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Swift Kelce wedding
They shared a joint Instagram post, with a caption that read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." | Photo courtesy: Instagram
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 2026
Their lovey-dovey pictures featured lush greenery, with pink and white flowers. | Photo courtesy: Instagram
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Taylor Swift engagement
It was during Swift’s Eras Tour in July 2023, in Kansas City, that the singer first caught Travis's attention with her performance. | Photo courtesy: Instagram
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The wedding of the century
Taylor and Travis leave no occasion to be with each other. We have seen their pics from beaches, yachts, and snowy dates. | Photo courtesy: Instagram
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Taylor Swift wedding NYC
In July 2025, Travis shared pics of Taylor on his Instagram handle for the first time, where he gave a glimpse of their summer together. He captioned the post, "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100]." | Photo courtesy: Instagram
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Madison Square Garden wedding
Taylor and Travis made their red carpet debut at an event of Tight End University in Nashville in June 2025.
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Taylor Swift wedding
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, is congratulated by Taylor Swift as they celebrate the Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game on Jan. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel, File
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watched the second half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Tim Phillis, File
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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Kelce and Swift kissed after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/John Locher, File
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