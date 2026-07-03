Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Loved-Up Pictures Ahead Of Their Wedding
After months of speculation, pop sensation and Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot today at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Reportedly, the couple is expected to welcome around 1,000 guests for their big day. Wedding festivities kicked off with a rehearsal dinner Thursday (July 2) night, also at MSG, with their close ones and family in attendance. Ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, here are some of the adorable pics of the couple.
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