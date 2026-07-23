Rubaiyat Hossain's The Difficult Bride Is The First Bangladeshi Feature To Premiere In Venice Film Festival

Hossain said: “A film is born from the long years of work, sacrifice, patience, creativity and love of many people. I am deeply grateful to our entire team, our actors, crew members, co-producers and collaborators.” The film is shot by Leonor Teles, the Portuguese filmmaker and Golden Bear winner whose recent work includes Baan (2023). Production design comes from Jonaki Bhattacharya (Venice winner Labour of Love), while the score is composed by James Williams, best known for his work on Raw (2016) and Titane (2021). Hossain's previous feature, Made in Bangladesh (2019) played Toronto, Locarno, swept Amiens and won Torino and Tromsø. It also bagged four National Film Awards in Bangladesh.