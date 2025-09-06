A Sad and Beautiful World Review | Lebanese Decades-Spanning Romance Among The Year’s Best Discoveries

Outlook Rating:
4 / 5

Venice Film Festival | Cyril Aris’ feature debut tracks a volatile modern Lebanon through a brilliantly bending, life-affirming saga

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still
Still Photo: Paradise City Sales
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Cyril Aris' debut feature shifts through three decades and crafts a rich, compelling saga of love amidst social strife

A Sad and Beautiful World achieves a bittersweet balance, juggling bright possibility in the dark

Its leads Mounia Akl and Hasan Akil charm and shatter

Cyril Aris’ A Sad and Beautiful World is one of those elegantly balanced, dreamily fulfilling films that breaks your heart and stitches it back countless times over its span. A masterfully accomplished debut, it hurtles giddily across a vivid emotional spectrum—a staggering temporal expanse where you might likely be left reeling. Without ever missing a step, Aris shifts through vicissitudes of time and the weight they exert on convictions. Windows of delight open up when you might least expect it. Yasmina (Mounia Akl) is all set to relocate to Germany, when she stumbles across Nino (a relentlessly disarming Hasan Akil), her childhood best friend, from whom she got separated at seven. The moment of realization is miraculous, electric, hitting as a mutually rekindled spark.

Yasmina is initially tentative in pursuing this relationship. She sees whatever they had as a long-ended chapter now. Surely, they ought not to clasp onto those foolish feelings they had as kids—a shared dream of taking off for an allegorical island that would be far from troubles erupting all around them. But his impetuous charm seems impossible to resist. The fortuitous, recurring meeting of the two, across decades, feels almost cosmically ordained. They could just as well call themselves soulmates and get away with it. Aris fills this film with light, laughter and hope, even as darkness and doom are always peeping out. For every terrible twist of fate, social churn, there’s music and dance, holding onto a sacred faith in radiant change. Nino’s optimism, despite shards of recklessness, becomes critical to even out Yasmina’s cynicism.

Related Content
Related Content
Still
Still Photo: Paradise City Sales
info_icon

When she runs into him after all these years, she is taken aback at the rhythm of his routine, asking if his life is always so intense. Though Nino lost his parents in the very violence ripping apart Lebanon in intensifying degrees through the years, he doesn’t cede all faith in his homeland. He devotes his life to running his parents’ restaurant, sticking around while friends and loved ones leave the country for safer shores. He almost seems to thrive in volatility, not scared off or ever taking a reality check as Yasmina does. She cannot deal with such a tempestuous daily survival. She’s more bitter and distrusting of the country’s bouncing back from its escalating disarray. It’s also why she’s against bringing a child into this world, as riddled with terrifying uncertainty as it is.

Still
Still Photo: Paradise City Sales
info_icon

Yasmina has long endured ugly spats between her parents. Their separation has wounded her enough already to erode any belief that she might instead have a more sincere, loving marriage with Nino. How can she be sure that they won’t inevitably turn into a mirror image of her embittered parents? Scarred by parental collisions, coming of age in a country poised forever on the anvil of annihilation—where Israeli military shelling and massacres are an everyday encounter—has bludgeoned her into numb acceptance of horror and strife as the gospel way of life in Lebanon. No good can possibly come of continuing to stay here, weathering sustained chaos. There’s madness and disruption all around, as Lebanon keeps collapsing. Yet, barely buoyed by Nino’s steady sunniness, Yasmina hangs around, considering choices she had never entertained. Akl excellently puts forth her crippling lack of faith, her impulse to quickly secure herself from disaster, even if it entails staving off happiness and meaningful love.

Carlos Reygadas Interview - Illustration
Carlos Reygadas Interview | “We Must Get Independence From Doctoring of Art In Cinema”

BY Debanjan Dhar

Nino chooses to be hopeful, welcoming the thought a better tomorrow awaits. He’s stuck in the memory of the place, the glorious hubbub, the vitality the country once had, whereas Yasmina sharply senses the great danger lurking at every corner. It’s this radical affirmation of hope, trumping circumstance and history’s mercilessness, that is central to A Sad And Beautiful World. Through dazzling, nimble tracking shots, DP Joe Saade brings unbridled gusto and adrenaline. His camera has this ebullient energy that knows when to dance alongside these lived-in, wondrously unembellished characters, and when to be dearly still. It arms Aris’ leaps through spaces, time, crests and dips in a relationship’s spirit. Akl and Akil are cheeky, endearing and wrenching.

Still from Twinless - Greg Cotten
Twinless Review: Dylan O’Brien Enthralls In This Shifty Instant Classic Circling A Twisted Friendship

BY Debanjan Dhar

Even when it seems impossible to spot grace and resurgent possibility, there’ll always be pockets of it. Mixing tender whimsy and ricocheting emotional dimensions, A Sad and Beautiful World flows with overwhelming unpredictability. It recognises the briskest curves life can take but never surrenders to bleak defeat. In doing this, Aris laces a kind of political resistance. He places two characters with deeply disparate belief-systems in malleable conversation. How do they, with their differences, meet at someplace kinder? Is it even possible when the history of the land they belong to keeps cueing a split and departures well before their time? A capacity to evolve beyond prior assumptions is trusted within the film’s schema. Nino’s hopefulness can be almost too oblivious, adrift in its own fantasy; whereas Yasmina is wholly shorn of promise within. Both grow to temper each other, guided by Aris’ expansive, soft intelligence. At what point do we let go of our positions, flinging towards the unknown newness without betraying all that we have loved? With precisely delineated characters, an eye for staging moments of ecstatic intimacy and heart-smashed parting with equal dramatic power, Aris glues his film together through the sublime and the grim. A Sad and Beautiful World is a true stunner—a glorious emotional whirlwind.

A Sad and Beautiful World premiered at Venice Days/Giornate degli Autori, the independent parallel section of the Venice Film Festival.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI To Elect New President On September 28 In AGM; IPL Chairman Election In Agenda

  2. Canada Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 84: Toss Update, Playing XI's - All You Need To Know

  3. India A Announce 15-Member Squad For Australia A Series; Shreyas Iyer Chosen As Captain

  4. Starc To ‘Milk’ His Body For Test Cricket To Be ‘Good Enough’ For World Cup 2027

  5. Sam Curran Replaces Ben Duckett In England Squad For Upcoming South Africa, Ireland T20I Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

  2. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Credits Off-Court Maturity For Reaching Grand Slam Final

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime And Seal Final Spot

  4. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  2. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  3. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  4. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

  5. From Taj to Tech: Reimagining India’s Global Tourism Playbook

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Says US “Lost” India To China, Then Praises Modi And Talks Of ‘Special Relationship’

  2. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

  3. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  4. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  5. India Rejects US Trade Advisor’s 'Oil Laundromat' Remark on Russian Crude

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise