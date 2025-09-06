A Sad and Beautiful World Review | Lebanese Decades-Spanning Romance Among The Year’s Best Discoveries

Even when it seems impossible to spot grace and resurgent possibility, there’ll always be pockets of it. Mixing tender whimsy and ricocheting emotional dimensions, A Sad and Beautiful World flows with overwhelming unpredictability. It recognises the briskest curves life can take but never surrenders to bleak defeat. In doing this, Aris laces a kind of political resistance. He places two characters with deeply disparate belief-systems in malleable conversation. How do they, with their differences, meet at someplace kinder? Is it even possible when the history of the land they belong to keeps cueing a split and departures well before their time? A capacity to evolve beyond prior assumptions is trusted within the film’s schema. Nino’s hopefulness can be almost too oblivious, adrift in its own fantasy; whereas Yasmina is wholly shorn of promise within. Both grow to temper each other, guided by Aris’ expansive, soft intelligence. At what point do we let go of our positions, flinging towards the unknown newness without betraying all that we have loved? With precisely delineated characters, an eye for staging moments of ecstatic intimacy and heart-smashed parting with equal dramatic power, Aris glues his film together through the sublime and the grim. A Sad and Beautiful World is a true stunner—a glorious emotional whirlwind.