Cricket Australia Sends Delegation To Review Tour Preparations Ahead Of T20I Series In Lahore

The delegation's programme includes visits to the Gaddafi Stadium and the LCCA Ground in Lahore, as well as the hotel where the Australian team will stay

Outlook Sports Desk
Australia's Nathan Ellis, centre, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Indian batsman Shivam Dube during a T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Carrara, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP
Summary
  • A Cricket Australia have landed to review the security in Lahore

  • PAK, AUS will clash in a three-match T20I series next year in January

  • The dates and venues are yet to be announced for the series

A Cricket Australia (CA) delegation has landed in Lahore, Pakistan to review the security arrangements ahead of the team's three-match T20I series against Pakistan in January next year.

The delegation includes an independent security advisor and an official of the Australian Cricketers' Association. Mitchell Marsh-led Australia are set to tour Pakistan early next year, for a white-ball series.

They will first play a three-match T20I series in January followed by the ODI series, for the venues and dates are yet to be announced.

The delegation's programme includes visits to the Gaddafi Stadium and the LCCA Ground in Lahore, as well as the hotel where the Australian team will stay. They are also scheduled to meet PCB officials and government and security representatives.

Australia is set to tour Pakistan again in March next year for a three-match ODI series, but indications are that the series may be moved to another window ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2026

The three-match series will be a good preparation for the two teams, especially with the T20I World Cup around the corner. India and Sri Lanka are set to host the marquee event that starts in February. India are the current holders of the trophy, beating South Africa in the 2024 edition.

Ashes Series

More cricket updates as Pat Cummins is back as Australian Test captain as the all-rounder is set to don the skipper's role in the third Test at Adelaide. Steve Smith had led in the first two Tests, gaining a 2-0 series advantage in the five-match series.

IND vs SA T20I 2025 Series

India beat South Africa in the 1st T20I by a whopping 101 runs, bowling them out for a paltry 74 runs in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9. The Men In Blue had posted 175/6 in 20 overs but the Proteas were bundled out in 12.3 overs itself.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
