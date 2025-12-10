Cricket Australia Sends Delegation To Review Tour Preparations Ahead Of T20I Series In Lahore

A Cricket Australia have landed to review the security in Lahore
PAK, AUS will clash in a three-match T20I series next year in January
The dates and venues are yet to be announced for the series
A Cricket Australia (CA) delegation has landed in Lahore, Pakistan to review the security arrangements ahead of the team's three-match T20I series against Pakistan in January next year.
The delegation includes an independent security advisor and an official of the Australian Cricketers' Association. Mitchell Marsh-led Australia are set to tour Pakistan early next year, for a white-ball series.
They will first play a three-match T20I series in January followed by the ODI series, for the venues and dates are yet to be announced.
The delegation's programme includes visits to the Gaddafi Stadium and the LCCA Ground in Lahore, as well as the hotel where the Australian team will stay. They are also scheduled to meet PCB officials and government and security representatives.
Australia is set to tour Pakistan again in March next year for a three-match ODI series, but indications are that the series may be moved to another window ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
(With PTI inputs)