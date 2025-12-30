EPL 2025-26, Tuesday Clock Watch LIVE Score: Chelsea Welcome Bournemouth; Forest Take On Everton

Premier League: The likes of Bournemouth and Everton are in action. X/ afcbournemouth

Hello English Football fanatics. Welcome to our comprehensive live coverage of the Premier League matchday. We will be covering 4 matches across England. Relegation threatened sides Burnley and West Ham United take on Newcastle United and Brighton respectively. Enzo Maresca's Chelsea are set to lock horns with a tricky Bournemouth side. The 4th fixture is Nottingham Forest Vs Everton at the City Ground.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Dec 2025, 12:31:57 am IST EPL 2025-26, Tuesday Clock Watch LIVE Score: Forest vs Everton XIs Nottingham Forest XI: John Victor, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Zinchenko, Anderson, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson, Jesus Subs: Sels; Morato, Awoniyi, Douglas Luiz, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Bakwa, Savona, Abbott. Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam, Dibling, Rohl, McNeil, Barry Subs: Travers, King, Welch, Grealish, Campbell, Graham, Beto, Aznou, Bates

31 Dec 2025, 12:00:13 am IST EPL 2025-26, Tuesday Clock Watch LIVE Score: Burnley v Newcastle United Starting XIs Burnley starting line-up: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Laurent, Esteve, Pires, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Edwards, Broja, Tchaouna Subs: Weiss, Bruun Larsen, Anthony, Humphreys, Sonne, Tresor, Banel, Barnes, Pimlott Newcastle starting line-up: Pope, Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Wissa, Gordon Subs: Ramsdale, J.Murphy, Woltemade, Willock, A.Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar, Neave, Alabi

30 Dec 2025, 11:55:19 pm IST EPL 2025-26, Tuesday Clock Watch LIVE Score: West Ham v Brighton Starting XIs West Ham XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Paqueta, Wilson, Bowen. Subs: Hermansen, Summerville, Mavropanos, Rodriguez, Soucek, Earthy, Kante, Golambeckis, Mayers. Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, Kadioglu, Ayari, Milner, De Cuyper, Minteh, Gomez, Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Gruda, Rutter, Hinshelwood, Watson, Boscagli, Mitoma, Coppola, Kostoulas.

30 Dec 2025, 11:52:42 pm IST EPL 2025-26, Tuesday Clock Watch LIVE Score: Chelsea v Bournemouth XIs Out Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Acheampong, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Estevao, Garnacho, Delap. Subs: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Neto, Gittens, Santos, Pedro, James, Buonanotte. Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Hill, Jimenez, Scott, Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo, Kluivert, Evanilson. Subs: Dennis, Araujo, Soler, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Kroupi, Unal, Rees-Dottin