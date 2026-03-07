Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Mitchell Santner; Shuts Down ‘Silence The Crowd’ Narrative Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final

Suryakumar Yadav gives a witty reply to Mitchell Santner’s “silence the crowd” remark as India prepare to face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final

Outlook Sports Desk
India squad for T20 World Cup 2026 announced-T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav
Indian Mens T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav smiles during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at BCCI headquarter in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Suryakumar Yadav responds to Mitchell Santner’s “silence the crowd” comment

  • Santner’s remark draws comparisons with Pat Cummins’ 2023 World Cup statement

  • India vs New Zealand set for T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad

India are gearing up for a blockbuster showdown against New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The defending champions booked their place in the summit clash after edging past England in a thrilling semifinal, while the Black Caps stormed into the final with a dominant nine-wicket win over South Africa.

With more than 100,000 fans expected at the world’s largest cricket stadium, the stage is set for a high-pressure contest between two sides that have been among the most consistent teams in global tournaments.

The build-up to the final has already produced plenty of talking points. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner recently stated that his side’s goal would be to “silence the crowd” in Ahmedabad, hinting at the massive support India will enjoy at home. India captain Suryakumar Yadav, however, appeared unfazed by the remark and offered a cheeky response during the pre-match media interaction.

Suryakumar Yadav brushes aside Santner’s ‘silence the crowd’ remark

Santner had earlier said that New Zealand would relish the challenge of playing in front of a packed Indian crowd and would not mind spoiling the hosts’ celebrations. “That's the goal to silence the crowd,” Santner had said while speaking about the atmosphere expected in Ahmedabad.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, shakes hand with New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner after the toss at the start of the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Santner’s Plan To Restrict India Below 250, Says, 'Jhuth Bol Raha Hai'
New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Mitchell Santner Warns India Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Backs Varun Chakaravarthy
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav trains ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. - PTI
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: How Captain Suryakumar Can Shape Outcome Of Ahmedabad Title Showdown
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav arrives ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. - PTI
India Vs New Zealand Final: Plucky Kiwis Stand In Way Of Surya And Co's Date With History
When asked about the statement, Suryakumar responded in his trademark relaxed style and suggested that such comments are becoming repetitive in big tournaments. “Sab log yahi line chipka rahe hain, kuch naya leke aao. (Everybody is saying the same line. They should try something new),” Suryakumar Yadav said.

Also Read: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To In IND Vs NZ Clash

From Cummins to Santner: A familiar ‘silence the crowd’ theme

The narrative around quietening Indian crowds has surfaced in major tournaments before. Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Australia captain Pat Cummins famously said there was “nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent,” a statement that gained even more attention after Australia went on to defeat India and win the title.

A similar sentiment was echoed during this tournament as well when England all-rounder Sam Curran spoke about the atmosphere before facing India in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium. Curran admitted the crowd would be loud but said that if England were doing well, the stadium would naturally become quieter.

Also Read: India Vs New Zealand Preview, T20 World Cup Final

With Santner repeating a similar line ahead of the final, Suryakumar’s witty response highlighted how Indian players have become used to such remarks in big games.

