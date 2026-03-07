Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Mitchell Santner; Shuts Down ‘Silence The Crowd’ Narrative Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final

Summary of this article
Suryakumar Yadav responds to Mitchell Santner’s “silence the crowd” comment
Santner’s remark draws comparisons with Pat Cummins’ 2023 World Cup statement
India vs New Zealand set for T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad
India are gearing up for a blockbuster showdown against New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The defending champions booked their place in the summit clash after edging past England in a thrilling semifinal, while the Black Caps stormed into the final with a dominant nine-wicket win over South Africa.
With more than 100,000 fans expected at the world’s largest cricket stadium, the stage is set for a high-pressure contest between two sides that have been among the most consistent teams in global tournaments.
The build-up to the final has already produced plenty of talking points. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner recently stated that his side’s goal would be to “silence the crowd” in Ahmedabad, hinting at the massive support India will enjoy at home. India captain Suryakumar Yadav, however, appeared unfazed by the remark and offered a cheeky response during the pre-match media interaction.
Suryakumar Yadav brushes aside Santner’s ‘silence the crowd’ remark
Santner had earlier said that New Zealand would relish the challenge of playing in front of a packed Indian crowd and would not mind spoiling the hosts’ celebrations. “That's the goal to silence the crowd,” Santner had said while speaking about the atmosphere expected in Ahmedabad.
When asked about the statement, Suryakumar responded in his trademark relaxed style and suggested that such comments are becoming repetitive in big tournaments. “Sab log yahi line chipka rahe hain, kuch naya leke aao. (Everybody is saying the same line. They should try something new),” Suryakumar Yadav said.
From Cummins to Santner: A familiar ‘silence the crowd’ theme
The narrative around quietening Indian crowds has surfaced in major tournaments before. Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Australia captain Pat Cummins famously said there was “nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent,” a statement that gained even more attention after Australia went on to defeat India and win the title.
A similar sentiment was echoed during this tournament as well when England all-rounder Sam Curran spoke about the atmosphere before facing India in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium. Curran admitted the crowd would be loud but said that if England were doing well, the stadium would naturally become quieter.
With Santner repeating a similar line ahead of the final, Suryakumar’s witty response highlighted how Indian players have become used to such remarks in big games.